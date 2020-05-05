Extensive Analysis Regarding How the COVID-19 Outbreak Affects the Cardiology Information System Market 2019-2025

Global Cardiology Information System Market Is Projected to Grow at A CAGR of 7.9% Over the Forecast Period of 2019-2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a report on the “Cardiology Information System Market (Component - Software, Services, and Hardware; System - Standalone, Integrated System, Cardiology PACs, and Cardiology Information System; Mode of Deployment - Cloud-based, and On-premise; End-user - Hospitals, Clinics, Cardiac Cath Labs, Diagnostic Centres, and Ambulatory Surgical Centres): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. The report shows in-depth information about the cardiology information system market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026."

Surging Demand for Medical Imaging Modalities Propels Growth for the Industry

The growing prevalence of cardiovascular disease drives the growth of the cardiology information system market. As per the World Health Organization, around 17.9 million people die each year due to cardiovascular diseases. The cardiology information system offers dynamic reporting with measurements, images, and informatics that contribute to the growth of the cardiology information system market. The surge in the use of medical imaging modalities propels the growth of the cardiology information system market.

The enhanced interoperability and rising healthcare expenditure fuel the growth of the cardiology information system market. The growing demand for cardiology information systems promotes the reduction in mortality rate and to streamline cardiac care workflow in healthcare organizations. On the other hand, high device costs hamper the growth of the cardiology information system market. Moreover, technological advancement and the rising adoption of technology in healthcare create numerous opportunities for the growth of the cardiology information system market.

Global Cardiology Information System Market is Segmented on the Basis of Component, System, Mode of Deployment, and End-User

On the basis of components, the cardiology information system market is divided into software, services, and hardware. The system segment includes standalone, integrated systems, cardiology PACs, and cardiology information system.

Integrated Systems Segment Hold a Premium Share

Integrated systems hold a premium share in the system segment of the cardiology information system market due to the rising adoption of integrated systems by healthcare providers. Based on the mode of deployment, the cardiology information system market is classified into cloud-based and on-premise. The end-user segment includes hospitals, clinics, cardiac Cath labs, diagnostic centers, and ambulatory surgical centers.

North America Region Holds Premium Share

Geographically, the global cardiology information system market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to have a dominant share in the global cardiology information system market. The extensive technological development and presence of leading players in North America contribute to the growth of the cardiology information system market in North America.

Europe is expected to grow in the global cardiology information system market with a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is growing in the global cardiology information system market owing to rising healthcare infrastructure and growing demand for cardiac healthcare services in the region.

Cardiology Information System Market: Competitive Landscape

The leading companies operating in the cardiology information system market are Philips Healthcare Informatics, Inc., Data Networks Inc., INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Esaote SpA, Siemens Healthineers AG, FUJIFILM medical systems USA Inc., Merge Healthcare Inc., McKesson Corporation, Digisonics Ic., Cerner Corporation, and other companies.

Major players in the cardiology information system market are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that contribute to the increase in market share.

