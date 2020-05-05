COVID-19 Impact Review: What to Expect from Healthcare Distribution Industry in 2025? | Know the Challenges and Trends

The global healthcare distribution market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinium global research has recently published a report on the “Healthcare Distribution Market (Type - Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services, Biopharmaceutical Product Distribution Services, and Medical Device Distribution Services; End-user - Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global healthcare distribution market includes storing and moving pharmaceutical goods from production plants to wholesalers, hospitals, or patients. The healthcare distribution market to envisage growth at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026."

Global Healthcare Distribution Market is Driven by the Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

“The lives of far too many people in the world are being blighted and cut short by chronic diseases such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases and diabetes”- LEE Jong- Wook, Director-General of World Health Organization. According to the WHO report, four out of five chronic disease deaths are in low and middle-income countries. People in these countries tend to develop diseases at younger ages, suffer longer – often with preventable complications– and die sooner than those in high-income countries.

Chronic diseases include heart disease, stroke, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, and diabetes. Visual impairment and blindness, hearing impairment and deafness, oral diseases and genetic disorders are other chronic conditions that account for a substantial portion of the global burden of disease.

Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services Segment is Anticipated to Witness Huge Growth During the Forecast Period

According to the analyst at Infinium Global Research, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of type and end-user. Based on the type, the study includes pharmaceutical product distribution services, biopharmaceutical product distribution services, and medical device distribution services. Moreover, based on the global healthcare distribution market end-user, the study includes retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and other end-users.

Among the global healthcare distribution market type segment, pharmaceutical product distribution services segment to witness growth during the forecast period due to increasing production of pharmaceutical formulations, rising pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, outsourcing of pharmaceutical manufacturing to Asian countries, and the establishment of new manufacturing facility by global pharmaceutical giants in newer geographies.

North America is Expected to Have a Premium Share

Geographically, the global healthcare distribution market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to have a premium share in the global healthcare distribution market. The surge in healthcare expenditure and the presence of key pharmaceutical companies in North America drive the growth of the healthcare distribution market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow in the global healthcare distribution market with a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The growing demand for patient care and rising pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses in the Asia-Pacific region contribute to the growth of the healthcare distribution market. Europe is showing growth in the global healthcare distribution market.

Healthcare Distribution Market: Competitive Analysis

The key players featured in the report are McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Morris and Dickson Co., LLC, Smith Drug Company Inc., Owens & Minor, Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., PHOENIX Group, Shanghai Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., and other companies.

Browse Detailed TOC and Description of this Exclusive Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-healthcare-distribution-market

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the healthcare distribution.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



