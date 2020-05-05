R4G to Fund Cost Free Summer Program for Kids and Reward Referrals with $1,000 Dining Gift Cards

Your Referrals Help R4G Make Summer Gigs Cost Free for Kids Since 1998 Companies Have Retained Us to Find Talented Professionals and Now Help Fund The Funnest Weekend Gigs for Kids to Eat + Learn + Work www.RecruitingforGood.com Want to Hire the Best Talent and Change Kids Lives for Good Retain R4G Today A club for like-minded family and friends...teaching kids life+work values thru fun weekend gigs www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com

Recruiting for Good is funding summer program to make it cost free for kids to attend and is rewarding company referrals that retain the staffing agency.

Purpose of Fun Foodie Summer Program is to prepare kids for life by feeding their hearts and minds thru creative projects.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is currently funding fun community project, ' Kids Get Paid to Eat ;' on a fun mission to write 100 restaurant dishes reviews by July 1st, 2020. The staffing agency is helping fund cost free 5 week summer program for kids to enjoy fun weekend gigs; and is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with $1,000 dining gift cards.According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Each successful referral to a company hiring professional staff that leads to a hire; generates proceeds to help sponsor 5 kids for fun foodie summer program."Purpose of Summer Program is to prepare kids for life by feeding their hearts and minds thru creative projects.1. Introduce a company hiring professional staff to Recruiting for Good.2. Recruiting for Good finds company a new employee and earns a finder's fee.3. Person who initiated the introduction earns $1,000 dining gift card; R4G sponsors 5 kids to attend cost free summer program.Carlos Cymerman adds, "The Summer Program is unlike any other weekend gig ever created for kids. We're limiting the number of kids that can participate in Summer Program to provide a special life changing experience."AboutSince 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company, generating proceeds to fund social projects that make a lasting difference. We have a refreshing approach to connecting value driven professionals to jobs they love; and they stay at companies. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented professionals in Accounting, Engineering, and Information Technology. Retain us today to fund Fun Foodie Gigs; Kids Get Paid to Eat + Learn + Work. www.RecruitingforGood.com Kids Get Paid to Eat + Learn + Work is a fun community project that teaches kids leadership skills, positive life values and work habits. Every weekend, kids enjoy writing gigs to review the Best Food in LA. Kids choose their restaurants, develop own content, and follow thru. Kids create purposeful foodie projects, and make a lasting difference. R4G's fun goal for kids is to get 100 reviews done by July 1, 2020. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com The Fun Summer Foodie Program is launching on August 1st, 2020 for 5 weeks. Recruiting for Good is generating proceeds from placements to help fund and make it cost free for family and kids. www.FunFoodieClub.com Referrals allow us to generate more proceeds and help sponsor more kids. Participate by making referrals to help sponsor kids and earn $1,000 dining gift card to favorite restaurant.The Goodie Foodie Club, building a community for like-minded family and friends who share the same values. First members are kids who teach us how to live passionately, with purpose, and play. www.GoodieFoodieClub.com . Membership has its rewards...creating fun gigs for the whole family to participate + celebrate days we love Mother's Day, Father's Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, Valentine's Day + enjoy LAs Best Dining and Chocolates for Moms Too!



