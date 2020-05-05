COVID-19 Impact Review: What to Expect from Respiratory Tract Infection Industry in 2025? - Abbott, AstraZeneca & Pfizer

COVID-19 Impact Review: What to Expect from Respiratory Tract Infection Industry in 2025? - Abbott, AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical, AbbVie, GlaxoSmithKline, & Pfizer

The global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinium Global Research has added a new report on "Respiratory Tract Infection Market (Drugs - Antibiotics, Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Nasal Decongestants, Cough Suppressants, and Other Drugs; Disease Indication - Upper Respiratory Tract Infection, and Lower Respiratory Tract Infection; Distribution Channels - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global respiratory tract infection market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market is Included in the Report for Free. To Know More Request Sample of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/14888

Respiratory tract infection is defined as any infectious disease of the upper or lower respiratory tract. Upper respiratory tract infections (URTIs) include laryngitis, common cold, pharyngitis/tonsillitis, acute rhinosinusitis acute rhinitis, and acute otitis media. Lower respiratory tract infections (LRTIs) include acute bronchitis, bronchiolitis, pneumonia, and tracheitis. The respiratory tract infection market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Increasing Occurrences of Respiratory Illness is the Major Factor Driving the Growth

Increasing occurrences of respiratory illness are the major factor driving the growth of the respiratory tract infection market across the globe. According to the World Health Organization, nearly 334 million people suffer from asthma, the most common chronic disease of childhood affecting 14% of all children globally. Furthermore, lung cancer kills 1.6 million people each year and is the most deadly cancer.

Increased Air and Water Pollution Creates an Opportunity for the Growth of the Market

Moreover, the increase in the elderly population also boosts the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, the growing frequency of antibiotic resistance and adverse events relating to the consumption of NSAIDs will hamper the growth of the respiratory infection market. On the other hand, rapid industrialization in the developing countries leading to increased air and water pollution creates an opportunity for the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report along with 30% Discount on the Study: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/customization/14888

"We have Decided to Extend our Support to the Industry on Account of Corona Outbreak by Offering Flat Discount 30% on All Our Studies and Evaluation of the Market Dynamics in Global on Respiratory Tract Infection Market Amidst COVID-19."

Rise in the Elderly Population Boosts the Growth of the Industry

North America is leading the respiratory tract infection market due to an increase in the prevalence of upper respiratory tract infections. Furthermore, the rise in the elderly population also boosts the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, the rise in multi-drug resistance bacterial infection among children and immune-compromised adults also helps in the growth of the market in the North American region.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow During the Forecast Period

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period owing to the rise in patient awareness, better health care infrastructure, and facilities, high disposable income, occurrence of an unhealthy lifestyle, etc.

Global Respiratory Tract Infection Market Covers Segments Such as Drugs, Disease Indication, and Distribution Channels

The report on the global respiratory tract infection market covers segments such as drugs, disease indication, and distribution channels. On the basis of drugs, the sub-markets include antibiotics, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, nasal decongestants, cough suppressants, and other drugs.

On the basis of disease indication, the sub-markets include upper respiratory tract infection and lower respiratory tract infection. On the basis of distribution channels, the sub-markets include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-respiratory-tract-infection-market

Respiratory Tract Infection Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Abbott, AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AbbVie Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Sanofi S.A.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the respiratory tract infection.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.