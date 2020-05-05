Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome Treatment Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019-2025

Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome Treatment Market

The global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on "Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome Treatment Market (Drug Class - Inhales Corticosteroids, Antitussive Agents, Short-acting Beta-2 Agonists, Anticholinergics, Proton Pump Inhibitors, Antihistamines, and Other Drug Classes; Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Dialyzer Market is Included in the Report for Free.

Growing Chronic Cough Conditions and a Surge in the Number of Smokers Globally Promote the Demand

The rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases worldwide contributes to the growth of the cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market. Among all chronic respiratory diseases, COPD affects more than 200 million people in the world and 65 million of them have moderate or severe airway disease. Moreover, the growing chronic cough conditions and a surge in the number of smokers globally promote the demand of the market.

Cigarettes are smoked by over 1 billion people worldwide which is around 20% of the world’s population in 2014. Smoking rates are declining in developed nations. But still, smoking is a concern for respiration related diseases.

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Cough Associated with Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Stimulates the Growth

In addition, the growing prevalence of chronic cough associated with Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease stimulates the growth of the cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market. As per the World Gastroenterology Organization, the prevalence rate of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease is rising rapidly across the world.

On the other side, limited efficacy and undesirable side effects of antitussives hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, the surge in research and development activities in the treatment of cough hypersensitivity syndrome creates numerous opportunities for the growth of the cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market.

North America is Anticipated to Hold a Premium Share

North America is anticipated to hold a premium share in the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market. The prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases in North America drives the growth of the market in this region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow in the global cough hypersensitivity syndrome treatment market owing to the growing pollution levels and an increasing number of patients with unexplained chronic cough.

As per the World Health Organization, air pollution levels in the Asia-Pacific region is dangerously high. There are around 2.2 million air pollution-related deaths in the region in 2016 and 22% of them are due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Furthermore, the rising respiratory disorders are leading the growth of the market in Europe. In 2016, the EU has 82.7 deaths per 100000 inhabitants due to respiratory diseases.

Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome Treatment Market Coverage

Chapter - 1 Preface

=> Report Description

=> Research Methods

=> Research Approaches

Chapter - 2 Executive Summary

=> Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome Treatment Market Highlights

=> Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome Treatment Market Projection

=> Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome Treatment Market Regional Highlights

Chapter - 3 Global Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome Treatment Market Overview

=> Introduction

=> Market Dynamics

=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis

=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

=> Value Chain Analysis of Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome Treatment Market

Chapter - 4 Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome Treatment Market Macro Indicator Analysis

Chapter - 5 Global Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome Treatment Market by Drug Class

=> Inhales Corticosteroids

=> Antitussive Agents

=> Short-acting Beta-2 Agonists

=> Anticholinergics

=> Proton Pump Inhibitors

=> Antihistamines

=> Other Drug Classes

Chapter - 6 Global Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome Treatment Market by Distribution Channel

=> Hospital Pharmacies

=> Retail Pharmacies

=> Online Pharmacies

Chapter - 7 Global Cough Hypersensitivity Syndrome Treatment Market by Region 2019-2025

=> North America

=> Europe

=> Asia-Pacific

=> RoW

Chapter - 8 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

=> Merck & Co., Inc.

=> Pfizer, Inc.

=> GlaxoSmithKline plc

=> AstraZeneca plc

=> F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

=> Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

=> Novartis AG

=> Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

=> Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

=> Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Chapter - 9 Appendix

=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire

