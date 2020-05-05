Whyzz Launches “At Home” Learning Tool for Young Global Citizens

Digital Object Hunts to Build Global Awareness & Inspire Meaningful Family Conversations

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whyzz -- a media company that develops tools to help parents and teachers explain the world to kids -- today announced the launch of its “At Home” AR-object hunts for the WhyzzExplorer iPhone app. With teachers and parents eager to find at-home learning resources for their students and children, Whyzz “At Home” content offers a fun and free tool for young global citizens who are curious about the world , cultures and global impact.With the WhyzzExplorer app, students use Augmented Reality (AR) on their iPhones to link household objects to stories, facts and conversation starters. It’s a quick and fun way to learn some new knowledge-- for example, how an onion links to a story about global health and well-being or how a sneaker can lead to a thoughtful discussion about supply chains and consumption. The newest object hunt categories include: The UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, Traditions, Myths and Foods, with more to come.While the object hunts are designed for ages 10 to 14, kids can go on these ‘hunts’ by themselves, with siblings, or with their parents. For parents, this app can serve as a resource for initiating meaningful conversations with their kids. For teachers, the object hunts can serve as supportive activities to their lesson plans or projects. Whyzz’s tools encourage critical thinking and communication, thoughtful discussion and an opportunity to broaden global perspectives. Whyzz is actively using valuable teacher feedback to create hunts and content that are curriculum-relevant and useful."Ultimately, we are thrilled to be able to deliver meaningful tools to teachers, parents and children that highlight global awareness and citizenship and promote sustainable development. By raising kids who are curious, aware, concerned, educated, and able to connect the dots, their everyday decisions will have a real impact. It all starts at home," says Constanze Niedermaier, Founder of WhyzzWhyzzExplorer app is available for free download on the Apple App Store.



