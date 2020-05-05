Every Girl Wins Institute Launches Their Global “Plant A Garden” Project in Kenya

Dr. Christine Kozachuk Founder and CEO of Every Girl Wins Institute Ronald Kozachuk Dr Christine Kozachuk Dr.Juma Rev Dorcas their children Dr Ruben West and Dr Sonya Robinson Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers Founder I Change Nations The Tools Provided To Help Start The "Plant A Garden Project" The Seed That Is Provided To Help Start The "Plant A Garden Program"

The Every Girl Wins Institute will launch the program in Kenya by providing 10 girls with the tools and seeds necessary to plant and grow a garden.

I believe that as we work with local leaders to implement the “Plant A Garden Project”, we will inspire others and together we can change the quality of life for young ladies around the world” — Dr. Christine Kozachuk founder and CEO of Every Girl Wins Institute

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Christine Kozachuk founder and CEO of Every Girl Wins Institute, announces the launching of the global “Plant A Garden Project" in Kenya The Every Girl Wins Institute will launch the program in Kenya by providing 10 girls with the tools and seeds necessary to plant and grow a garden. The garden project is a part of the economic and entrepreneurship literacy program. The goal is to help women and young ladies around the world to be self-sufficient.1 Provide food for her and her family.2 Provide income by selling the vegetables.3 Provide self-confidence and a sense of achievement.The program was created to allow people to sponsor a young lady for only $85; this will give her the tools and seeds she needs to begin her success in being self-sufficient.The Every Girl Wins will work with Dr.Juma Nashon and Rev. Dorcas Kavod to facilitate the program. Rev, Dorcas Kavod is on the Global Board of Directors of the Every Girl Wins Institute for Kenya.Dr. Juma Nashon and Rev. Dorcas Kavod are advocates for women’s rights around the world and have been working for the last several decades to touch and change the quality of lives of woman and sees this program as a practical way to achieve this goal. To learn more about the plans for this program in Kenya or to be part of this program internationally or participate as a sponsor go to: https://everygirlwins.com/garden-project/ According to Rev. Dorcas Kavod, “I am excited to be a part of the initial launch of the Every Girl Wins “Plant A Garden Project” and through this program we will not only impact the local community but the whole country.” Dr. Kozachuk is a hands on leader and on her trip to Kenya inspired and motivated thousands, she visited Nuguni Village, where she spoke and mentored the women and girls to know, no matter what they are going through, they can create the life they deserve, that they are WINNERS. She also had the privilege to share her message with over 600 women and girls in Narok county, arranged by Dr. Juma and Rev Dorcas. All the women and girls have dreams for a better life in which Dr. Kozachuk knows with the right tools, education, and guidance they will succeed. Dr. Kozachuk believes that the “Plant A Garden Project” is one of those programs that can create a better life, as well as help women and young ladies around the world to be self-sufficientDr. Christine Kozachuk states, “I believe that as we work with local leaders to implement the “Plant A Garden Project”, we will inspire others to implement the same program and together we can change the quality of life for young ladies around the world”. Dr. Kozachuk added I truly believe what has been shared for years by many leaders, educators and organizations and was proclaimed by Lao-Tau in 1986, Lao Tzu said that if you give a hungry man a fish, you feed him for a day, but if you teach him how to fish you feed him for a lifetime. The program is supported and endorsed by Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers. Dr. Rivers is the founder of I Change Nations and International World Civility Spokesman. Dr. Rivers states "I believe that Dr. Kozachuk's program will create a paradigm shift in the lives young ladies and will help them to sustain themselves and make them self-sufficient from the shortages that are being cause by the COVID-19 pandemic." I Change Nations was founded by Dr. Clyde Rivers, Dr. Rivers is the acting Representative to the United Nations – New York for the Interfaith Peace-Building Initiative (IPI) and the United Nations Department of Public Information (DPI). Dr. Rivers is the acting Ambassador and the Director of the North American Division of the Golden Rule International. Dr. Rivers is the Spokesperson for the World Civility Day, Community Civility Counts Initiative. I Change Nations is a Culture of Honor System, the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals throughout the world who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to effectively change nations. We honor people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is Plantd to bring a contribution to the world. ICN is the largest "building cultures of honor" network in the world. ICN is the largest “building cultures of honor” network in the world.Others that have received awards from I Change NationsThey include such leader like President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his country First Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) an ever-present battle for the health of their people Vice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka Honored for his efforts in the peace making process for Kenya, Sudan and Burundi.President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi – Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country. As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria – Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique – Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well as bringing AIDS awareness programs. Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia – Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador, was honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador. Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia, was honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa. The Every Girl Wins Institute was created based on the life skills and observations of women of the world from the founder. What she has experienced is the beliefs of women are holding them back from creating the life they deserve. Over and over again, she would hear women talk about not being confident enough or worthy enough because of certain circumstances that have happened in their lives.The founder herself had also experienced the same things in her own life from childhood poverty, being a child bride with three children by the time she was eighteen. Having been abused physically, mentally, emotionally, and sexually, she understands suffering and feeling unworthy. She never let that stop her from winning and creating the life she deserved.Dr. Christine Kozachuk is a World Civility Ambassador, International Speaker, International Award Recipient, Entrepreneur and Author.Dr. Kozachuk owns multiple successful businesses including RC Mobile Truck Repair Services for more than twenty-four years, Every Girl Wins Institute that helps women rewrite the definition of their lives and Co-Host of The Real Business Women Of Charlotte. Dr. Kozachuk was the managing director of Charlotte’s International eWomenNetwork-ing group for over two years. She successfully opened and operated two fitness studios, Pink Ice Ladies Fitness Center and Fit N Free for Life in which she not only ran the studios but instructed and encouraged every client.Dr. Kozachuk has served on the board of Home4Me for over two years. Home4Me provides our teens and young adults in foster care with guidance, mentoring and encouragement at the time in their lives when they need it most.Dr. Kozachuk has been honored to have received the following awards.2010 Give First Share Always by eWomenNetwork2017 Share my voice by Black Belt Speakers2017 Leverage Leader by eWomenNetwork2018 Women Add Value by iChange Nations2018 Leadership by iChange Nations2018 Voice of Change by iChange Nations2019 World Civility award by iChange Nations2019 Susan M Gibson Golden Microphone by Black Belt Speakers2019 Vernet A. Joseph Productive Global Agent of Change by iChange Nations2020 The Power of Collaboration Lifetime Achievement Award by Global Visionary Publishing2020 Creator of Greatness Award by Greatness University2020 I Change Nations Professor Patrick Businge Greatness Award2020 Productive Business Civility AwardDr. Kozachuk has written and co-authored several books and a Mp3How Can I Plant the Life I Deserve? (K.N.O.C.K. Formula)Live Your Best Life-Walk by FaithLetters of Love, Dear Loved OneThe Chronicles of The Chosen-Living Life by DesignDo It Yourself Podcast-Step by Step Guide for BeginnersMeditation Mp3Freeing Yourself from The Chains of The PastTo find out more about the International Every Girl Wins Day or to get involved or be a sponsor go to: www.everygirlwins.com

Dr Christine Kozachuck Founder Of Eery Girl Wins Institute Explains The Plant A Garden Program



