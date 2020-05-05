12-Time Olympic Medalist, Mom, and NY Times best-selling Author Dara Torres Voted to Post-Career Dream Team

As if competing in 5 Olympic Games wasn't enough, the Hall of Fame athlete has succeeded in life after sport on a level comparable to some of the best ever

Dara is uniquely suited for her post-sports career as she has never stopped working at a superhuman pace...I am always so impressed by her handling of every situation with grace and class.” — Evan Morgenstein

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- 5-time Olympian and most medaled female US Olympic athlete Dara Torres has been voted one of the top 15 most successful retired athletes! Web giant TheThings.com chose Torres, along with with sports icons Michael Jordan (#1), Charles Barkley (#13), Kobe Bryant (#9), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (#7), George Foreman (#5), Lisa Leslie (#6), and Bruce Lee (#3).This elite group of former athletes have gained huge post-career fame by becoming entrepreneurs, Oscar winners, infomercial pitchmen, media giants, movie stars, and moguls. Torres, 3-time silver medalist from the 2008 Beijing Olympics, is a model citizen, mom, athletes' rights advocate, and mentor to many young athletes about the importance of representing the United States as an ambassador for their country, community, and sport.Torres was recently elected into the USOC Hall of Fame with fellow Top 15 members Lisa Leslie, George Foreman, and others. While Torres never anticipated being on this list, she is truly thankful, saying: “I really never thought about judging my success post-career. I have always focused on being a good mom, teammate, and person. Accolades like this are always so surprising. I mean—Michael Jordan! Anytime you are on a list with the GOAT, you have accomplished something special.”For now, Torres stays busy with virtual motivational speeches and interviews, her CBS Sports show We Need to Talk, starting a new podcast called “Hanging With Champions” with broadcaster Patrick Kinas, as well as succeeding as an entrepreneur and owner of a Barre Method gym in Massachusetts. When the pandemic ends, she plans to return to her vigorous travel schedule, booking more than 30 speaking engagements a year to share her story and motivate audiences all over the world.Torres’ agent Evan Morgenstein thinks this is a fitting honor for her. “I have been with Dara as her agent for 18 years — a feat unheard of in this business. Dara’s loyalty, vision, and hard work set her apart. She is uniquely suited for her post-sports career as she has never stopped working at a superhuman pace. We have traveled the world together and I am always so impressed by her handling of every situation with grace and class.”Torres is also currently working on sharing her home fitness tips for free on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. “I just love helping women, moms and men get into shape and feel their best. What an amazing way to spend my time,” says Torres.For information on booking Torres for virtual or speaking engagements, PR campaigns, or endorsements contact The Digital Renegades , Evan Morgenstein evan@celebexperts.com or Christina Brennan (christina@celebexperts.com).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.