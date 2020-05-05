Announcing the L. Ron Hubbard's Writers of the Future Online Writing Workshop

L. Ron Hubbard's Writers of the Future Online Workshop

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Writers of the Future announced a free online creative writing workshop with New York Times bestselling authors resulting in over 1,000 people signing up in the first 72 hours from over a dozen countries.The online writing workshop launch coincided with the Summer 2020 edition of Sci Fi Magazine where editor Jeff Berkwits wrote, “The new Writers of the Future Online Writing Course—an extension of L. Ron Hubbard 's Writers of the Future (WOTF) Contest, the world's preeminent competition for up-and-coming genre authors,” with the goal “to help budding speculative storytellers become future Hugo, Nebula, and WOTF award winners.”Posted online at writersofthefuture.com, word-of-mouth quickly picked up and workshop sign-ups started coming in from around the world from the USA to Canada, England, Netherlands, Serbia, Spain, India, South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Japan, South Korea, and down to Australia and New Zealand. Within 72 hours there were over 1,000 participating.The free intermediate level writing course for the aspiring writer includes 13 video presentations featuring Writers of the Future judges: David Farland, Tim Powers, and Orson Scott Card, essays by Contest founder L. Ron Hubbard, and writing assignments.International bestselling author and Writers of the Future Contest judge Orson Scott Card (Ender's Game) stated, “I hope viewers will be encouraged to write, and to write better. There are great stories as yet unwritten; I hope the viewers of this course will write them so I can read them.”With the current stay-at-home situation that many find themselves in, anyone aspiring to be an author can learn from the Writers of the Future Workshop instructors, who are each long-term high school or university creative writing teachers. The workshop instructors walk an aspiring writer through the steps to write a short story making full use of L. Ron Hubbard's timeless articles on writing. That the course is free and encourages writers to complete and submit their story, makes it perfect not only for an aspiring author but anyone wanting to be able to write stories including homeschooled students or public schooled students.Sign up for the writing workshop at Free Online Workshop

Introduction to L. Ron Hubbard's Writers of the Future Online Workshop



