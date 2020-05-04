Yin Yoga

Yin Yoga at home yoga class series with Allison Eaton Continues on Heart Alchemy Yoga

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on the success of it's first two Yin Yoga class videos from renowned Yin teacher Allison Eaton, Heart Alchemy announces the launch of our third video in the series.

This Yin video provides deep muscular healing and helps everyone from yogis to cyclists to joggers with deep stretching. It also helps reduce anxiety and provides deep relaxation.

"Our community has warmly welcomed Allison to the channel and are eating her Yin classes up!”, said Heart Alchemy co-founder, Darren Kramer.

The yin class video launches on YouTube Sunday May 10, at 8AM Pacific Standard Time and can be found in the following link: https://youtu.be/9g4jOS0eVSg

Heart Alchemy is dedicated to creating a free and accessible library of Yin Yoga and Restorative Yoga videos to make these practices accessible to YouTube viewers around the world. Heart Alchemy's full Yin video playlist for yoga can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7NC

About Heart Alchemy Yoga:

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga at home classes, yoga workout videos, learn specific yoga techniques and practice various forms of at home yoga poses (asana), breathwork (pranayama), tantra and meditation. The channel now features over 400 videos, and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy Yoga is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

