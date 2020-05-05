J3A PARTNERS AM labelled EuVECA Manager

J3A PARTNERS AM and European Performance Fund I have been awarded the coveted EuVECA designation from the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- J3A PARTNERS AM , the disruptive digital technology funds manager headquartered in London with a subsidiary in Paris and a representative office in Abidjan, today announces that it has been awarded the coveted EuVECA designation, from the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). This designation means that European-based investors can now have unfettered access to European Performance Fund I The EuVECA regulation allows venture capitalists to market their funds to investors across the EU through a voluntary EU-wide passport.“We are extremely excited to be one of the very few VC managers to be granted the designation of EuVECA Manager,” says Jean-André Ahipeaud AHIPEAUD, Chairman & Managing Partner, at J3A PARTNERS AM in London.“By meeting all the necessary compliance obligations, we can now help those European investors that want to mitigate risks while being ensured of high returns.”“The EuVECA designation will allow European Performance Fund I to tap into a huge pool of institutional capital,” says Jean-André.J3A PARTNERS AM “aspires to be one of the most successful VC Funds manager in Europe thanks to our unique risks hedging models that are our shield against failure”. It is important for us to be able to market our funds to European investors quickly. By investing in European Performance Fund I, investors can now be sure to have trusted a recognized VC Fund manager.For more information, please contact our investors relationship serviceEmail: infos@j3apartners-am.netLondon: +44 203 356 27 40 Paris: +331 40 07 85 61



