Bionano Genomics Adds Healthcare and Genomics Industry Experts with Experience in Commercialization and Reimbursement to Its Board of Directors

Appointments add proven business leadership with strategic knowledge of commercialization of diagnostics to support Bionano’s mission of developing solutions in digital cytogenetics and genomics research

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) today announced the appointment of Hannah Mamuszka and Yvonne Linney, PhD, to its board of directors. Junfeng Wang, who originally joined the company’s board as a representative of Legend Capital, a private equity firm that invested in the company before its initial public offering, has resigned as member of the board.



“We are thrilled to welcome Hannah and Yvonne to our board of directors. They bring the highly relevant experience and much welcomed diversity we seek for our board,” said Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano. “Hannah has been at the forefront of commercializing novel technology and assays that are used in patient management and drug development. Her current focus at Alva10, where she works with payors to bring cost-effective diagnostic tools to the clinic by improving their policies and reimbursement environments, is something we believe will add tremendous value as the Saphyr system is adopted in cytogenetics. Yvonne is a proven business leader who has brought new products to market and grown their adoption in markets where Bionano is seeking uptake. Under her leadership, the Life Sciences unit of Agilent Technologies grew to $1.5B in gross revenues, led by its success in the genomics research and clinical markets. We believe that her business experience in both startups and established life science companies will help make Bionano the leader in digital cytogenetics.”

Dr. David Barker, former Chief Scientific Officer of Illumina and Bionano’s Chairman of the Board added, “We are grateful to Junfeng Wang for his service to Bionano since his election to the Board in 2018. Junfeng and Legend Capital have been supporters of Bionano and our team and they have played a big role in our progress. The addition of Hannah Mamuszka and Yvonne Linney, PhD adds an essential dimension of industry expertise and an element of gender diversity that is important to all companies.”

Hannah Mamuszka is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Alva10, an advisory firm focused on creating partnerships between payors and diagnostic companies to increase the value of diagnostic technology, which she founded in March 2016. From December 2010 to June 2015, she served as Vice President of Business Development and Clinical Strategy at Exosome Diagnostics, Inc., a private company developing liquid biopsy tests. Prior to joining Exosome, Ms. Mamuszka served as Director of Strategic Business Development, Companion Diagnostics at Asuragen, Inc., a private company focused on diagnostics and therapeutics. From January 2005 to January 2010, Ms. Mamuszka served in various director level positions, most recently as Global Director for Pharmaceutical Services, at Oncotech Inc., then by acquisition, at Exiqon A/S. Ms. Mamuszka has also served as an Executive Director of Precision Care Alliance, a non-profit focused on policy reform to enable diagnostic development. Ms. Mamuszka has previously held various laboratory positions at ArQule, Inc., Millennium Pharmaceuticals Inc., Organogenesis, Inc. and the National Cancer Institute. Ms. Mamuszka received her BS in neurobiology and physiology from the University of Maryland at College Park and her MS in molecular biology from Harvard University.

Yvonne Linney founded Linney BioConsulting, an advisory and strategy development firm in the life sciences industry, in January 2019. Dr. Linney has served as a strategic advisor to General Automation Laboratory Technologies (GALT) since November 2019, SRI International since June 2019, the California Life Sciences Institute since March 2019, and to Tag.bio, Inc. since January 2019. From January 2017 to November 2018, Dr. Linney served as the Chief Executive Officer of Transcriptic Inc. (now Strateos, Inc.), a private company that developed a robotic cloud laboratory platform, where she had previously served as Chief Operating Officer since October 2015. Dr. Linney also served on Transcriptic’s Board of Directors from December 2016 to November 2018. In addition, from November 2006 to January 2015, Dr. Linney served as Executive Vice President and General Manager, Life Sciences at Agilent Technologies, Inc., a public life sciences and diagnostics company. Prior to joining Agilent, Dr. Linney served as Director of Molecular Diagnostics and Global Strategic Marketing at Bayer Diagnostics (now part of Siemens Healthcare) from 2005 to 2006 and Senior Director, Marketing and Product Management at Caliper Life Sciences from 2003 to 2005. Dr. Linney also served as Director of Genomics at Amersham International (now GE Healthcare) from 1993 to 2003. Dr. Linney holds a BS in microbiology and virology from Warwick University, UK, and a Ph.D. in genetics from Leicester University, UK.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing. Bionano’s Saphyr system is a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools, and genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com .

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the expected contributions of each of Ms. Mamuszka’s and Dr. Linney’s operational experience and the achievement of our strategic objectives. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive products; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the ability of key clinical studies to demonstrate the effectiveness of our products; the loss of key members of management and our commercial team; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Company Contact:

Erik Holmlin, Ph.D., CEO

Bionano Genomics, Inc.

+1 (858) 888-7600

eholmlin@bionanogenomics.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+1 (617) 430-7577

arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Kirsten Thomas

The Ruth Group

+1 (508) 280-6592

kthomas@theruthgroup.com



