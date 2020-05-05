RetailNext enhances occupancy data capabilities as retailers work on new strategies in the time of COVID-19

RetailNext Inc. announces that retail clients, property owners and other venue operators will be able to use the platform to understand occupancy in real time.

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- RetailNext Inc., the worldwide expert and market leader in smart store retail analytics for optimizing shopper experiences at brick-and-mortar retail stores, today announced that users will be able to use the platform to understand occupancy in real time. Building on RetailNext’s robust Traffic 2.0 platform, the expanded capabilities will give retailers data needed to re-open responsibly as the sector recovers from COVID-19.“COVID-19 has had an unprecedented impact on retail. The way shoppers shop will ultimately change and retailers will need to adapt to new store standards in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations. Shoppers will want to understand what safe shopping practices are in place before heading out and occupancy data is key.” said Alexei Agratchev , CEO at RetailNext.“Occupancy analytics will give users the ability to configure maximum occupancy limits at each store location, along with thresholds to understand occupancy levels in real time. The goal is to provide front line employees with an automated ability to quickly understand how busy the store is at any given point in time without having to commit to dedicated headcount at the entrance,” explains Jack Chang, Product Manager at RetailNext.The enhanced occupancy capability will be available to RetailNext customers and partners via the RetailNext user interface, mobile application and API tools. Importantly, the retailer can open the API to internal technology teams as well as any partners to build end user applications like virtual queuing apps, customer facing digital signage, or labor and task management tools. “Our expanding ecosystem of global partners is keenly interested in integrating occupancy into their solutions to better support their customers, and we are excited to partner on their innovative approaches,” said Gonzalo de Caralt, Head of Partnerships at RetailNext.The occupancy related metrics will be available in May, 2020.About RetailNext: The first technology platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands and malls, RetailNext is a pioneer in focusing entirely on optimizing the shopper experience. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insight to improve the shopper experience in real time.More than 500 retailers in over 90 countries have adopted RetailNext’s analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey in order to increase same-store sales, mitigate risks and eliminate unnecessary costs. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, CA. Learn more at www.retailnext.net RetailNext Inc. and RetailNext are trademarks of RetailNext Inc. in the United States.



