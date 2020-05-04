Saquon Barkley & The New York Giants Give Back to Healthcare Workers in SAP’s ‘Take Your Child to Work Day’ Experience

Two frontline healthcare staff received an exclusive Giants gameday package as a thank you for their bravery and hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants gave the world a virtual experience they won’t forget last week as part of SAP’s “Take Your Child to Work Day”. Barkley, the running-back of the Giants, provided though video fitness advice for fans, showcasing strength, upper body, hip, and core training to keep healthy when at home. SAP’s “Take Your Child to Work Day” YouTube experience featured athletes and celebrities engaging in immersive games, performances, tips and tricks, as well as interactions with children and their friends. More than 40,000 viewers had tuned in, and SAP has now been able to donate $40,000 to No Kid Hungry to guarantee that children will have access to nutritious food, amid closing schools. Saquon Barkley also recently teamed with No Kid Hungry to give meals to children in need. The cherry on top to this event was that Pete Guelli, Senior VP and Chief Commercial Officer of the Giants, delighted two frontline healthcare staff with an exclusive Giants gameday package to thank them during the coronavirus pandemic for their bravery and hard work.

“On behalf of everybody, it’s an honor to just be talking to you,” Pete Guelli said. “We can’t thank you enough.”

Guelli let both Gardener and Ulloa understand that they would be able to experience a game of their choosing and will sit "in a well-appointed suite" at the 50-yard line. They'll be able to observe warm-ups from the ground level while sporting their favorite player's jersey. The Giants' action floored both Patricia Gardener, a nurse manager at Hackensack Meridian Safety, and Cesar Ulloa, a nursing assistant at the Hospital for Special Surgery. They had the best reactions when they were told that the package would include an official jersey of their favorite Giants star to wear to the game. “Can I say it right now?” Ulloa said. “Oh Saquon Barkley, please. He’s a hard runner, and the way he runs is how we need to keep our morale up and fight the virus.”

“Oh goodness,” Gardener said. “This was always my dream.”

They'll also have a chance to meet with co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch. Guelli said the gesture was just a small token of great appreciation of the Giants for their work. Gardener, who has emergency room history, was asked to open a mobile satellite unit outside the E.R. She said she “quickly recognized there is a need for a more critical area for the patients.” So after about a week, she opened “the first COVID ICU intensive care unit.” Ulloa does volunteer work on HSS’s “COVID floor,” the ninth floor. He helps patients clean their bodies and infections, feeds them, helps them FaceTime with loved ones, and tries to keep their morale high. This is what the Giants and Barkley are trying to do for heroes like Gardener and Ulloa, putting themselves on the frontline for the greater good.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.