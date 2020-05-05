New York’s Best-in-class Rolex Repair & Service, Ron Gordon Watch Repair, Announces Post on Rolex Batman Release

The post summarizes the history and features of the watch. The blog closely follows the big brands such as Rolex for New York City watch lovers.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ron Gordon Watch Repair , the New York City leader in Rolex watch repair, is proud to announce a new post on the exciting ‘Batman’ watch released by Rolex. The more formal name of this incredible Rolex is “The Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II in Oystersteel with a Jubilee bracelet,” and the post discusses the history and features of the watch. Many readers turn to the blog on Ron Gordon Watch Repair’s website to stay up-to-date with luxury watch trends in New York City and throughout the world.“Rolex is our most popular brand for repairs due to the sheer volume of people who own and love Rolex watches here in New York City,” explained Ron Gordon, proprietor of Ron Gordon Watch Repair. “We’re excited to focus attention on this watch as we all wait hopefully for city life to return to normal, sooner rather than later. The watch, its beauty, and its technology remind us all that normalcy will return and when it does, New Yorkers will be able to showcase their passion for everything Rolex.”Rolex Batman WatchTo read the new blog post visit https://www.rongordonwatches.com/2020/04/rolex-batman-w/ . The post summarizes the history and features of the watch. The current version with a Jubilee bracelet and a new movement was introduced in 2019. Its predecessor with these same colors appeared in 2013, and was the first Rolex model with a two-tone ceramic bezel. This particular color combination did not exist previously. The first GMT-Master II of 1954 sported the blue-and-red 24-hour scale and was later called “Pepsi” because of this color combination. This model features a black dial and a blue and black Cerachrom bezel. Designed to show the time in two different time zones simultaneously during intercontinental flights, the GMT-Master has come to be recognized for its robustness and versatile appearance.ROLEX WATCH REPAIR IN NEW YORK NY: A CONVENIENT MIDTOWN LOCATIONThe post concludes by focusing on Rolex repair issues. Rolex watches are among those that best hold their value over time. For this reason, many New Yorkers inherit a Rolex watch from a father or mother, a grandfather or grandmother. The watch may then not be in top functioning order. Interested persons can reach out to the watch shop as hours and opening times are subject to change during the current Pandemic. Once normalcy returns, however, a Rolex can be examined and then repair or tuned up, so that it can grace the watch of a stylish New Yorker ready to show off his or her Rolex to the world.ABOUT RON GORDON WATCH REPAIRRon Gordon Watch Repair is conveniently located at 280 Madison Avenue at 40th Street in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. The company specializes in the service and repair of high quality, luxury, watches, both modern and vintage watch repair , and repairs watches for those who wear the very best brands. The expert and namesake is Ron Gordon.



