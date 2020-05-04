KSI To Release Debut Album “Dissimulation” on May 22nd

Offset, Jeremiah & Aiyana Lee all feature on new tracks

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, May 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rapper KSI is proud to announce details of his highly anticipated debut solo album, “Dissimulation,” which will be available on all streaming platforms via BMG on May 22nd. The British-born artist's newest single, “Houdini” featuring rappers Swarmz and Tion Wayne, is one of twelve tracks on the new album. A full track list with new features from Offset, Jeremih and Aiyana Lee can be found below.KSI's three previous singles, “Down Like That”, “Wake Up Call” and “Poppin,” have already surpassed 315 million collective streams globally. These songs, including KSI’s latest release, “Houdini,” are now available on all streaming platforms globally.Pre-order “Dissimulation” here: https://ksi.ffm.to/dissimulation.opr “Dissimulation” out May 22nd via BMG1. What You Been On2. Cap (feat. Offset)3. Poppin (feat. Lil Pump & Smokepurpp)4. Houdini (feat. Swarmz & Tion Wayne)5. Bad Lil Vibe (feat. Jeremih)6. How You Feel7. Wake Up Call (feat. Trippie Redd)8. Killa Killa (feat. Aiyana Lee)9. Domain10. Down Like That (feat. Rick Ross, Lil Baby & S-X)11. Undefeated12. MillionsA brand-new visual has been released to accompany the announcement. Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/qsl0XIDLDBY As you have never seen him before, KSI (which stands for Knowledge, Strength, Integrity), real name Olajide “JJ” Olatunji’s new album promises to prove his critics wrong with features from Migos’ Offset, American singer-songwriter Jeremih and London-born Aiyana Lee.Hoping to surprise fans with the release, KSI claims: “I hope this album empowers people and allows them to believe in themselves and conquer any obstacle in their way, no matter the circumstances. I hope this will silence a lot of sceptics. I’ve been doing music for over 10 years and constantly show growth. Hopefully they see that too.”“What You Been On” is the first song on the album, a boastful track for those who have doubted the rapper to date. The lead single from the forthcoming album “Cap” featuring American rapper Offset will address those that deceived him and how he always bounces back.We see an intimate side of JJ for the first time in “Bad Lil Vibe” featuring American rapper Jeremih and track “How It Feel” dedicating the latter to his long-term girlfriend showing how much, he appreciates her.Talking about the title of the album, he says that “he felt dissimulation was the perfect name for the album - concealment of one’s thoughts or feelings.” He continues: “I conceal a lot when it comes to personal things in my life. I also wanted to try and portray the difference between KSI and JJ in my music.”Teaming up with Aiyana Lee, niece of the legendary David Ruffin, “Killa Killa” is the track that shows how KSI is killing the game in more ways than one. When he puts his mind to something, he normally succeeds. This song is a reminder that the British-born entertainer quickly evolved from YouTube sensation (with over 30 million subscribers), to boxing champion (who defeated Logan Paul in a highly-buzzed-about Staples Center match in 2019), to a bonafide, respected artist. “Domain” is the powerful track from the new album that proves he owns this hybrid space.His 2019 debut single, “Down Like That” featuring American rappers Rick Ross, Lil Baby and hip-hop producer S-X, hit #1 on the iTunes chart, a rare and impressive feat for an emerging artist. KSI is consistent with new track “Undefeated” which will show he will remain triumphant even as the underdog.His follow up single “Wake Up Call” ft. American rapper Trippie Redd which is KSI’s message to the doubters that he is still here and proving people wrong entered the Official Big Top 40 at #3 which was followed by a star-studded performance on BBC One Sport Relief, helping to raise over £40 million for the charity.Feeling on top of the world, “Poppin” featuring Lil Pump and Smokepurpp landed the #1 music video top spot in the UK surpassing Future, SAINt JHN, Tones & I, Drake, The Weeknd and Dua Lipa. On April 1st, KSI launched the Poppin challenge giving fans the opportunity to record a verse to the instrumental for the chance to appear on the Poppin Remix on the deluxe album. KSI selected his top picks which were then voted on by fans. With over 5 million views in the first 24 hours on TikTok, the competition raked in over 850,000 votes from around the world.The British-born entertainer says that “there is more to come. There will be a deluxe album too. And after that, we’ll see where my road takes me. As soon as I’ll be able to tour, I will tour." The new album from KSI “Dissimulation” is available to pre-order now.ABOUT KSI:Olajide William ‘JJ’ Olatunji, known publicly as KSI, is one of YouTube’s biggest stars, a chart-topping music artist, an actor, and a professional boxer with a combined social media reach of over 40 MILLION. KSI’s 2 YouTube channels have amassed over 30 Million subscribers and over 6 BILLION views on YouTube alone. He also possesses the third most-followed music channel in the UK behind Ed Sheeran and One Direction. Variety named KSI as the top inﬂuencer amongst US Teens, outranking household names like Taylor Swift, Johnny Depp, and crushing traditional TV/ﬁlm and music stars. KSI has been featured in Forbes, Billboard, Esquire, The Hollywood Reporter, E! News, ESPN, Mirror, The Sun, and many more. KSI competed in his ﬁrst white-collar boxing match in February 2018 against fellow YouTube inﬂuencer Joe Weller. 