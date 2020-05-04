Alliance between CMDX and Human API Encourages Members to Burn It and Earn It

The innovative collaboration expands CMDX’s wealth generation model, giving users more opportunities to earn through improving their health

ROSEAU, GA, DOMINICA, May 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMDX , a global community dedicated to generating wealth by rewarding healthy living, has announced a new partnership with Human API to expand opportunities to its members to earn money through healthy living through the Burn It and Earn It program.CMDX’s robust platform rewards members monetarily for a wide variety of activities. By engaging in healthy practices like exercise and mindful eating or sharing the CMDX platform with other uses around the globe, community members earn cryptocurrency rewards. These rewards can then be used within CMDX’s growing global network of healthcare providers or be used to purchase goods and services anywhere cryptocurrency is accepted.With its new partnership with Human API, CMDX will offer its global membership network more ways to earn rewards for engaging in a healthy lifestyle. Human API is a service that allows consumers to connect and share health data with companies they trust. With the new partnership, CMDX members will be able to connect their CMDX accounts to over 30 brands of fitness trackers, including CMDX’s biometric wrist monitoring device CMDXFit. By engaging in activities such as biking, hiking, swimming, or even sleeping, users can earn anywhere from $10 to $250 per month in CMDXRewards.“We are thrilled to partner with Human API to expand opportunities for our members to maximize their wealth through making healthy lifestyle choices,” said Tom McMurrain, CEO of CMDX. “Human API is a trusted name in the health data market, so partnering with them was an easy decision. With our Burn It and Earn It program, we are moving forward on our vision of becoming the Bitcoin of healthcare and the number one firm in the wearable tech sector by expanding opportunities for our users to earn through healthy living.”CMDX currently boasts 290,000 members in 40 countries. The company offers three levels of user affiliation with varying degrees of earning opportunities. Members can earn CMDXRewards by engaging in healthy activities and referring others to the platform. Healthcare providers who accept CMDX as payment can earn referral rewards, and Ambassadors can earn rewards and build wealth through deploying CMDX’s three-step system to share the vision and mission of the company.About CMDXCMDX is a global community dedicated to generating wealth for its users by rewarding healthy living. Through rewarding users for healthy lifestyles with cryptocurrency and creating a global network of healthcare providers accepting its smart currency, CMDX is changing the face of healthcare to make it affordable for every man, woman, and child and creating a better quality of life across the globe. To learn more, visit https://cmdx.io About Human APIHuman API is on a mission to radically accelerate the pace of health innovation by giving consumers the easiest way to connect and share health data—no matter where or how it was stored. The company has built the first consumer-controlled health data platform that connects, normalizes, and structures data from 90% of acute care and critical access hospitals, along with pharmacies, labs, and 300+ wearable devices and fitness apps. Human API empowers insurance, corporate wellness, health plans, digital therapeutics and clinical research organizations to build and deliver consumer-centric apps and services with electronic health records (EHR) and personal device data from everywhere. For additional information, visit https://www.humanapi.co ###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.