Aspire Systems becomes ‘Consulting Partner’ For Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Aspire Systems partners with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Receives elevation from the position of ‘Technical Partner’

CHENNAI, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspire Systems, a global technology services firm, today announced its elevation to the position of ‘Consulting Partner’ with Salesforce Commerce Cloud (SFCC) . SFCC is one of the leading Unified Cloud Commerce platforms in the industry that offers best-in-class features and functionality, developed and refined over many years to provide a highly optimized e-commerce experience.As an SFCC consulting partner , Aspire Systems will now be able to help retailers create seamless, personalized, and intelligent digital customer experiences with a mobile-first solution. Additionally, the partnership will also help retailers address their business-specific requirements and provide a comprehensive view of orders, customers, inventory, products, and promotions. Aspire’s solution will enable retailers to provide a truly unified digital commerce experience from discovery to delivery.Commenting on the partnership, Sunil Bajaj, Vice President and Practice Head - Retail Solutions, Aspire Systems, said - “This is an exciting development & this partnership will play a vital role in helping us serve our existing and future customers with an industry-leading digital commerce platform. We are committed to continue investing in our digital commerce capabilities further. With this collaboration, both Aspire and SFCC will be able to grow SFCC footprint in North America, Europe, and across the globe.”Finny Chellakumar, Head of Digital Commerce, Aspire Systems, said, “Aspire has been the ‘Technical Partner’ previously and is proficient in SFCC cartridge development, migration from the pipeline to the storefront reference architecture , automated monitoring, and supporting mobile enablement. This elevation is the recognition of skills, experience, and maturity Aspire had been able to demonstrate in the projects we have executed for SFCC. We also have rich experience in working with SFCC’s clients in the space of development, support & maintenance, and testing. Being a consulting partner, Aspire Systems will now be able to complete the cycle by providing implementation services as well,”About Aspire Systems:Aspire Systems is a global technology services firm serving as a trusted technology partner for more than 150 customers across the globe. We work with the world's most innovative enterprises and software product companies, helping them leverage technology to transform their business in the current digital landscape. Our proven approach to Software Engineering & Digital Technologies helps companies to run smart business models. Our core philosophy of ‘Attention. Always.’ communicates our belief in lavishing care and attention to our customers and employees. The company currently has over 2800 employees, globally and is CMMI Level 3 certified. We operate across North America, Europe, Middle-East and Asia-Pacific and have been recognized for the 10th time in a row as one of the Top 100 ‘Best Companies to Work For’ by the Great Place to WorkInstitute.Click to know more about Aspire Systems.



