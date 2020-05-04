Baby Stroller Market is Expected to Reach Around $8 Billion by 2025 – Arizton
The baby stroller market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019–2025.
Despite the under-penetration in the APAC region, China’s dominant position has enabled the region to be the market leader along with the considerable penetration in countries like India, Australia, South Korea, and Japan. These countries, which have a higher growth potential during the forecast period, are expected to further fuel the market growth due to the rising birth rates, high disposable income, preference for luxury and premium baby care products, and rise in product awareness and internet penetration. The millennial and baby boomers are willing to invest in expensive strollers, thereby propelling the growth of premium strollers in Japan and South Korea. This scenario has also enabled players like Aprica to offer premium strollers at high prices. Further, the trend of gifting premium baby products is expected to fuel the market in India, China, Singapore, and Malaysia.
Arizton’s recent market research report considers the present scenario of the baby stroller market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.
Baby Stroller Market – Dynamics
Here are the list of trends and drivers that are impacting the revenues and profitability in the baby stroller market:
• Growing Popularity of E-Strollers
• Rise in Eco-Friendly Strollers
• Rise in Travel Systems
• Reduced Infant Mortality Due to Healthcare Advancements
• Rise in Social Media Campaigns
• Expanding Nuclear Families & Rising Women Employment
Baby Stroller Market – Segmentation
This research report includes detailed segmentation by product type, seat type, distribution, and geography.
• The lightweight strollers, which is the most compact and foldable strollers available in the market, are preferred for on-the-go purposes. With the mandatory regulations for baby car seats in Western European countries, the demand for certified and qualified travel systems is on the rise.
• While the single strollers are the dominant segment in terms of revenue and unit shipments, the rise in the number of second and third childbirths, especially in the urban areas of MEA, Latin America, APAC, and certain parts of Europe, has given rise to the preference for double strollers.
• Unlike other baby products, strollers are comparatively more expensive and require a lot of pre-purchase research as parents are willing to invest in high-quality and durable strollers. This has contributed to the growth of baby strollers in offline distribution channels like supermarkets, hypermarkets, departmental, and specialty stores. The penetration of offline stores is more prominent in APAC and Latin America where the awareness and benefits of baby strollers are comparatively low.
Market Segmentation by Product Type
• Standard
• Lightweight
• Jogging
• Travel Systems
Market Segmentation by Seat Type
• Single
• Double
Market Segmentation by Distribution
• Offline
• Online
Baby Stroller Market – Geography
The penetration and acceptance of baby strollers are more dominant in North America and European regions. However, the significant market of China with more childbirths per year has contributed to the growth of the APAC market along with considerable revenue generation from countries like South Korea, Japan, and Australia. The preference for a specific type of baby stroller is also region-centric, and the importance is given based on demography, age, lifestyle, and geographical trends. For instance, in growing markets like India, the success rate of jogging strollers is lesser than the active jogger parents in Western countries. Hence, it has also forced vendors to focus on a particular segment over others to enhance their market position.
Market Segmentation by Geography
• Europe
o Spain
o Germany
o Italy
o France
o UK
• North America
o US
o Canada
• APAC
o South Korea
o China
o Japan
o Australia
o India
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
• MEA
o Turkey
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o UAE
Get your free sample now! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/baby-stroller-market
Baby Stroller Market – Vendor Landscape
The global baby stroller market is highly fragmented and witnessing high competition at present. There are more than 250 recognizable and global players in the market. The market is also characterized by the presence of diversified international, regional, and local vendors. For instance, in the highly fragmented market of China, Good Baby accounts for more than 40% of the overall baby stroller market. However, as international players increase their footprint in the market with their huge infrastructure and R&D support, regional vendors may find it increasingly difficult to compete in terms of reliability, technology, and price. The competitive environment in this market is likely to intensify further with an increase in innovations and M&As.
Key Vendors
• Artsana
• Newell
• Dorel
• Goodbaby
• Uppababy
Other Vendors
• Evenflo
• Bumbleride
• Bugaboo
• Britax
• Brevi Milano
• Baby Trend
• Stokke AS
• Hauck
• ABC Design
• Emmaljunga
• Peg Perego
• Seebaby
• My Babiie
• Shenma
• Roadmate
• Combi
• Air Buggy
• Babyhug
• Joovy
• R for Rabbit
• Nuna
• Thule
• Joolz
• Hartan
• iCandy
• Babyzen
• Maclaren
• Aprica
