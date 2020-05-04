Baby Stroller Market is Expected to Reach Around $8 Billion by 2025 – Arizton

The baby stroller market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019–2025.

Despite the under-penetration in the APAC region, China’s dominant position has enabled the region to be the market leader along with the considerable penetration in countries like India, Australia, South Korea, and Japan. These countries, which have a higher growth potential during the forecast period, are expected to further fuel the market growth due to the rising birth rates, high disposable income, preference for luxury and premium baby care products, and rise in product awareness and internet penetration. The millennial and baby boomers are willing to invest in expensive strollers, thereby propelling the growth of premium strollers in Japan and South Korea. This scenario has also enabled players like Aprica to offer premium strollers at high prices. Further, the trend of gifting premium baby products is expected to fuel the market in India, China, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Arizton’s recent market research report considers the present scenario of the baby stroller market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.

Baby Stroller Market – Dynamics

Here are the list of trends and drivers that are impacting the revenues and profitability in the baby stroller market:

• Growing Popularity of E-Strollers

• Rise in Eco-Friendly Strollers

• Rise in Travel Systems

• Reduced Infant Mortality Due to Healthcare Advancements

• Rise in Social Media Campaigns

• Expanding Nuclear Families & Rising Women Employment

Baby Stroller Market – Segmentation

This research report includes detailed segmentation by product type, seat type, distribution, and geography.

• The lightweight strollers, which is the most compact and foldable strollers available in the market, are preferred for on-the-go purposes. With the mandatory regulations for baby car seats in Western European countries, the demand for certified and qualified travel systems is on the rise.

• While the single strollers are the dominant segment in terms of revenue and unit shipments, the rise in the number of second and third childbirths, especially in the urban areas of MEA, Latin America, APAC, and certain parts of Europe, has given rise to the preference for double strollers.

• Unlike other baby products, strollers are comparatively more expensive and require a lot of pre-purchase research as parents are willing to invest in high-quality and durable strollers. This has contributed to the growth of baby strollers in offline distribution channels like supermarkets, hypermarkets, departmental, and specialty stores. The penetration of offline stores is more prominent in APAC and Latin America where the awareness and benefits of baby strollers are comparatively low.

Market Segmentation by Product Type

• Standard

• Lightweight

• Jogging

• Travel Systems

Market Segmentation by Seat Type

• Single

• Double

Market Segmentation by Distribution

• Offline

• Online

Baby Stroller Market – Geography

The penetration and acceptance of baby strollers are more dominant in North America and European regions. However, the significant market of China with more childbirths per year has contributed to the growth of the APAC market along with considerable revenue generation from countries like South Korea, Japan, and Australia. The preference for a specific type of baby stroller is also region-centric, and the importance is given based on demography, age, lifestyle, and geographical trends. For instance, in growing markets like India, the success rate of jogging strollers is lesser than the active jogger parents in Western countries. Hence, it has also forced vendors to focus on a particular segment over others to enhance their market position.

Market Segmentation by Geography

• Europe

o Spain

o Germany

o Italy

o France

o UK

• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

o South Korea

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o India

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• MEA

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE

Baby Stroller Market – Vendor Landscape

The global baby stroller market is highly fragmented and witnessing high competition at present. There are more than 250 recognizable and global players in the market. The market is also characterized by the presence of diversified international, regional, and local vendors. For instance, in the highly fragmented market of China, Good Baby accounts for more than 40% of the overall baby stroller market. However, as international players increase their footprint in the market with their huge infrastructure and R&D support, regional vendors may find it increasingly difficult to compete in terms of reliability, technology, and price. The competitive environment in this market is likely to intensify further with an increase in innovations and M&As.

Key Vendors

• Artsana

• Newell

• Dorel

• Goodbaby

• Uppababy

Other Vendors

• Evenflo

• Bumbleride

• Bugaboo

• Britax

• Brevi Milano

• Baby Trend

• Stokke AS

• Hauck

• ABC Design

• Emmaljunga

• Peg Perego

• Seebaby

• My Babiie

• Shenma

• Roadmate

• Combi

• Air Buggy

• Babyhug

• Joovy

• R for Rabbit

• Nuna

• Thule

• Joolz

• Hartan

• iCandy

• Babyzen

• Maclaren

• Aprica

Baby Stroller Market – Table of Contents

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Seat Type

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Distribution

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Growing Popularity Of E-Strollers

8.2 Rise in Eco-Friendly Strollers

8.3 Rise in Travel Systems

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Reduced Infant Mortality Due to Healthcare Advancements

9.2 Rise in Social Media Campaigns

9.3 Expanding Nuclear Families & Rising Women Employment

10 Market Restraints

10.1 Unexpected End-User Sociography

10.2 High Cost & Low Penetration in Developing Economies

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Units)

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

12 Baby Stroller Market by Product Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

12.3 Market Overview

12.4 Market Size & Forecast: Product Segmentation

12.4.1 Revenue

12.4.2 Unit

12.5 ASP: Product Segmentation

12.6 Lightweight

12.6.1 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Units)

12.6.2 Market by Geography (Revenue & Units)

12.6.3 Pricing Analysis

12.7 Standard

12.7.1 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Units)

12.7.2 Market by Geography (Revenue & Units)

12.7.3 Pricing Analysis

12.8 Jogging

12.8.1 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Units)

12.8.2 Market by Geography (Revenue & Units)

12.8.3 Pricing Analysis

12.9 Travel Systems

12.9.1 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Units)

12.9.2 Market by Geography (Revenue & Units)

12.9.3 Pricing Analysis

13 Baby Stroller Market by Seat Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

13.3 Market Overview

13.4 Market Size & Forecast: Seat Type

13.4.1 Revenue

13.4.2 Unit Shipment

13.5 ASP: Seat Type

13.6 Single

13.6.1 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Units)

13.6.2 Market by Geography (Revenue & Units)

13.6.3 Pricing Analysis

13.7 Double

13.7.1 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Units)

13.7.2 Market by Geography (Revenue & Units)

13.7.3 Pricing Analysis

14 Baby Stroller Market by Distribution

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

14.3 Market Overview

14.4 Online

14.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Units)

14.4.2 Market by Geography (Revenue & Units)

14.4.3 Pricing Analysis

14.5 Offline

14.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Units)

14.5.2 Offline Channels by Type

14.5.3 Market by Geography (Revenue & Units)

14.5.4 Pricing Analysis

15 Baby Stroller Market by Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

15.3 Geographic Overview

15.4 Market Size & Forecast: Geography

15.4.1 Revenue

15.4.2 Unit

15.5 ASP: Geography

16 North America

16.1 Market Overview

16.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Units)

16.3 Product Type

16.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue)

16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast (Unit)

16.3.3 Pricing Analysis by Product Type

16.4 Seat Type

16.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue)

16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast (Unit)

16.4.3 Pricing Analysis by Seat Type

16.5 Distribution

16.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue)

16.5.2 Market Size & Forecast (Unit)

16.5.3 Pricing Analysis by Distribution Type

16.6 Key Countries (Units)

16.7 Key Countries (Revenue)

16.7.1 US: Baby Stroller Market Size & Forecast

16.7.2 Canada: Market Size & Forecast

17 APAC

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Units)

17.3 Product Type

17.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue)

17.3.2 Market Size & Forecast (Units)

17.3.3 Pricing Analysis by Product Type

17.4 Seat Type

17.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue)

17.4.2 Market Size & Forecast (Units)

17.4.3 Pricing Analysis by Seat Type

17.5 Distribution

17.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue)

17.5.2 Market Size & Forecast (Units)

17.5.3 Pricing Analysis by Distribution Type

17.6 Key Countries (Units)

17.7 Key Countries (Revenue)

17.7.1 China: Baby Stroller Market Size & Forecast

17.7.2 Japan: Market Size & Forecast

17.7.3 South Korea: Baby Stroller Market Size & Forecast

17.7.4 Australia: Market Size & Forecast

17.7.5 India: Baby Stroller Market Size & Forecast

18 Europe

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Units)

18.3 Product Type

18.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue)

18.3.2 Market Size & Forecast (Units)

18.3.3 Pricing Analysis by Product Type

18.4 Seat Type

18.4.1 Market Size & Forecast ((Revenue)

18.4.2 Market Size & Forecast (Units)

18.4.3 Pricing Analysis by Seat Type

18.5 Distribution

18.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue)

18.5.2 Market Size & Forecast (Units)

18.5.3 Pricing Analysis by Distribution Type

18.6 Key Countries (Units)

18.7 Key Countries (Revenue)

18.7.1 UK: Baby Stroller Market Size & Forecast

18.7.2 Germany: Market Size & Forecast

18.7.3 France: Baby Stroller Market Size & Forecast

18.7.4 Italy: Market Size & Forecast

18.7.5 Spain: Baby Stroller Market Size & Forecast

19 Latin America

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Units)

19.3 Product Type

19.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue)

19.3.2 Market Size & Forecast (Unit)

19.3.3 Pricing Analysis by Product Type

19.4 Seat Type

19.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue)

19.4.2 Market Size & Forecast (Unit)

19.4.3 Pricing Analysis by Seat Type

19.5 Distribution

19.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue)

19.5.2 Market Size & Forecast (Unit)

19.5.3 Pricing Analysis by Distribution Type

19.6 Key Countries (Units)

19.7 Key Countries (Revenue)

19.7.1 Brazil: Baby Stroller Market Size & Forecast

19.7.2 Mexico: Market Size & Forecast

20 Middle East & Africa

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Unit)

20.3 Product Type

20.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue)

20.3.2 Market Size & Forecast (Unit)

20.3.3 Pricing Analysis by Product Type

20.4 Seat Type

20.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue)

20.4.2 Market Size & Forecast (Unit)

20.4.3 Pricing Analysis by Seat Type

20.5 Distribution

20.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue)

20.5.2 Market Size & Forecast (Unit)

20.5.3 Pricing Analysis by Distribution Type

20.6 Key Countries (Units)

20.7 Key Countries (Revenue)

20.7.1 South Africa: Baby Stroller Market Size & Forecast

20.7.2 Saudi Arabia: Market Size & Forecast

20.7.3 UAE: Baby Stroller Market Size & Forecast

20.7.4 Turkey: Market Size & Forecast

