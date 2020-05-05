Ampcus to Present at Appian World 2020: ‘Delivery Differentiators – Ampcus’ Keys to Success’

Ampcus’ Keys to Success’ will use client and internal examples that demonstrate how to achieve maximum delivery impact using Appian.

Ampcus delivers innovative, secure solutions at click-speed for clients using low code, AI, RPA and ICR/OCR – in weeks,” — Salil Sankaran, President Ampcus

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ampcus, a global technology company and award-winning Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) Elite Solutions & Reseller Partner, will present at Appian World 2020 on May 13 at 12:00 PM EST. Appian World is the premier global conference on low-code automation.Ampcus’ presentation on ‘Delivery Differentiators – Ampcus’ Keys to Success’ will use client and internal examples that demonstrate how to achieve maximum delivery impact using Appian: powerful solutions, delivery speed, modern and sleek user interfaces, and intelligent extensions (such as robotic process automation and optical/intelligent character recognition). The session will be led by Ashvin Kapur, Practice Director, and Phi Le, Solution Delivery Lead, from Ampcus’ global Appian Practice.“Ampcus delivers innovative, secure solutions at click-speed for clients using low code, AI, RPA and ICR/OCR. Appian combines these technologies to make intelligent automation faster and easier, enabling our Appian Practice teams to help customers launch new products, modernize processes, drive productivity, and harness data – in weeks,” says Salil Sankaran, Ampcus PresidentAmpcus is a Platinum sponsor of the 2020 Appian World Conference, being held virtually on May 12-13. Registration is free. Sign-up at https://appianworld.com/ to visit Ampcus’ booth, learn more about Appian and the Ampcus Guarantee, and chat with our Appian Practice leaders.About AmpcusAmpcus is a global provider of IT services that help organizations improve performance by applying technology in smarter, more innovative ways. We specialize in Intelligent Automation, Low Code Development, Robotic Process Automation, Big Data, Business Intelligence and Advanced Analytics, Infrastructure Modernization and Management, Cybersecurity and Risk Management, Automated Testing, and Human Capital Management services. Ampcus was founded in 2004 and has over 1,350 employees across 17 US offices and 4 global delivery centers. We are ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, CMMi ML-3 (SVS & DEV) certified, and an M/WBE company. Visit https://www.ampcus.com/

Ampcus Global Appian Practice



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.