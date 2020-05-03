Sixty international artists including Chick Corea collaborate on music video spreading message around the world to spread a smile and #StayWell

SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, May 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING LEGENDS COME TOGETHER

TO “SPREAD SMILES” AND STAY WELL

Sixty international artists including Chick Corea collaborate on music video spreading message around the world to spread a smile and #StayWell

Sacramento, CA - April 27,2020—As individuals and institutions the world over face unprecedented challenges, Grammy Award-winning music legends teamed up to help spread a smile and stay well.

The result is the music video “Spread a Smile,” a modern-day “WE ARE THE WORLD,”that has already hit over 5 million views, generating an international following across more than 100 nations.

The Church of Scientology of Sacramento is a voice among those millions making that message heard across Northern California with their local "Sacramento Smiles" message.

This is what we need right now when so many people are isolated,” said Mike Klagenberg of the Scientology Church in Sacramento. “You really can’t help but smile so we are getting this out to as many people as we can. All you have to do is click, watch and spread a smile.”

The music video inspiration and now internet sensation features Grammy Award-winning legends Chick Corea, Stanley Clarke, Mark Isham and David Campbell among an array of 60 international artists.

This uniquely inspired collaboration comprises an ensemble filming from their homes around the world. Artists participated from New York, Los Angeles, Bogotá, Milan, Melbourne, Cape Town and more than a dozen other cities across Europe and the United States.

“Spread a Smile” tells viewers that, even if you’re stuck at home, you can lift the world up by spreading positivity. It’s a message harmonized throughout the video by Smash Mouth’s Greg Camp, radio and television personality Kerri Kasem, Australian icon Kate Ceberano, Chilean singer-songwriter Alberto Plaza, Argentine star Diego Verdaguer, Israeli guitarist extraordinaire David Broza, Cuban-born bass virtuoso Carlitos Del Puerto, Idols South Africa star Tebogo Louw and Colombian actor-comedian Andrés López.

Written and produced by Scientology Media Productions, “Spread a Smile” is about the power of togetherness, even in a time when we’re all apart. The video further raises awareness about basic prevention and wellness resources available at the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center. The center provides materials, including PSAs, booklets and signage—all downloadable for free online at Scientology.org/StayWell.

Even though we are all keeping our distance, we are all in this together.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Scientology.org/StayWell

EMBED THE VIDEO:

https://youtu.be/dXXWNgRfV-0

#StayWell

________________

Scientology Media Productions, located in Hollywood, California, is home to the Scientology Network. Broadcasting 24/7 from the studio, Scientology Network is available at DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed live in 17 languages at scientology.tvas well as streaming platforms such as Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, YouTube and mobile apps for smartphones and tablets. Since launching in March 2018, the network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide.



CONTACT:

Media Relations

info@scnmedia.net





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.