Super Attorney, Tom Girardi, On What Risks You Face as a Pedestrian in Los Angeles

Super Attorney, Tom Girardi.

By Tom Girardi

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

What risks do you face as a pedestrian in Los Angeles?

Between 2015 and 2017, there was an 80 percent increase in pedestrian deaths in Los Angeles, according to new data. The data collection is part of Mayor Garcetti's 2015 initiative to eliminate traffic fatalities by 2025. Although pedestrians make up only 8 percent of traffic collisions in L.A., the pedestrians involved make up 44 percent of the deaths, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Here are some things you can do to stay safe while you are walking:

Limit distractions: There are so many distractions on the road. All that you can do it limit your own distractions. Reading headlines or checking Instagram on your walk is clearly not as important as your life, yet we all seem to forget this. Walking in Los Angeles is just about the most dangerous thing you do, so put your phone away for this short period of time.

Always take the safest route: Although it may be tempting to take short-cuts, choose the walking path that follows sidewalks and intersections. Drivers are most likely to see you in those common pedestrian areas.

Don't make assumptions about drivers: One of the most dangerous things a pedestrian can do is assume where a car is going. Drivers are known to make split-second decisions based on traffic, their GPS devices, or the decisions of other drivers.

Do your part to stay safe as a pedestrian. If you have been involved in an accident or have a legal matter you would like to discuss with an attorney from our firm, please contact us by visiting www.girardikeese.com or call 800-401-4530

Tom Girardi, Super Attorney

https://www.tomgirardi.com/

With nearly fifty years of experience representing victims, Girardi has obtained numerous multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements, handling claims involving wrongful death, commercial litigation, products liability, bad faith insurance, and toxic torts. Thomas Vincent Girardi is a founding partner of Girardi & Keese, a downtown Los Angeles law firm. In 1970, Girardi became the first attorney in the state of California to win a $1 million-plus award for a medical malpractice case. Girardi has handled major cases against the former Lockheed Corp (now the Lockheed Martin Corp.), Pacific Gas & Electric Co, Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and Hollywood's seven major movie studios.

In 2003, he received the most prestigious honor of being inducted into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame by the California State Bar. Mr. Girardi is a Member of the Board of Directors and former President of the prestigious International Academy of Trial Lawyers, an invitation-only worldwide organization, limited to 500 trial lawyers. Mr. Girardi is also the first trial lawyer to be appointed to the California Judicial Council, the policymaking body of the state courts.

Albeit, one of the most influential lawyers of our time, Girardi amorously sites Perry Mason as one of his earliest childhood law inspirations. “He was a lawyer on television, 7pm on Saturday night and I would watch that show every Saturday,” states Girardi.

In one of Girardi’s better-known cases against Pacific Gas & Electric, the utility company agreed to pay $333 million to 650 residents of the desert community of Hinkley, California. The residents blamed incidents of cancer and other diseases on contaminated water leaked from a gas pumping station. This case was the inspiration for the film Erin Brockovich starring Julia Roberts.



