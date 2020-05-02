Axios Investigations Firm (AIF) We Support Veteran-Owned Businesses

Featured Business of the Month

Axios Investigations Firm, LLC is featuring a Vet-Owned Company each month to help other Vet-Owned companies get back on their feet after the crisis.

We want to show solidarity with our Veteran community. As the saying goes, 'We are all in this together.' We are just taking this saying to the next level. A rising tide raises all boats.” — CEO, Axios Investigations Firm, LLC

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axios Investigations Firm, LLC, a Veteran-Owned and Operated business, is featuring a Veteran-Owned Company each month till the end of the year. The company's mission is to "show support to our military family and help other Veteran-Owned companies get back on their feet after the COVID-19 crisis."

The company's focus is to help other companies that have suffered financially during the COVID-19 crisis. Axios Investigations Firm will feature one business per month on all its social media and business platforms. The company CEO Jereme D, stated "we can all work together and help one another during this very difficult time. A rising tide raises all boats."

The businesses that will be featured are from various industries to offer a wide range of options and tastes. The company will have a bannered featured business on the home page of their website. Also, the featured company will provide, those who visit the Axios Investigations Firm's website, a promo code that will give them a discount at the time of purchase.

Axios Investigations Firm, LLC (AIF) is a privately owned Investigative, Security, and Intelligence company based out of Raleigh, NC; Alexandria, VA; Jacksonville/Miami/Tampa FL; Washinton, DC; Seattle, WA; Los Angeles, CA; Dallas & Houston, TX and our most recent hub additions: Philidelphia, PA and Baltimore, MD. The company is comprised of some of the best Investigators, Intelligence Analysts, Corporate Researchers, and Protection Specialists in the industry. Their network consists of tier-one Special Operations Veterans (E.G.: Rangers, Delta, or Green Beret), FBI, CIA, Deputy Sheriffs, SWAT, and research specialists.

A word from our CEO Jereme. He discusses the pricing changes during the hard economic times, continued outreach and veteran business initiative.



