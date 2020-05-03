WTIA makes its presence at the Global DIGITAL WEEK ONLINE Conference

Digital Week Online Teaser

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WTIA along with its global payments partner Payments2.0 makes it's presence at the prestigious Global DIGITAL WEEK ONLINE Conference

COVID19 globally has brought us many challenges, lock downs, self-isolation, and a looming financial crisis. We have all had to adapt to this new digital lifestyle imposed upon us. However, as countries start to emerge from lock downs and restrictions are relaxed, opportunities and people are raring to go whether it be online or in the traditional world which is developing rapidly.

DigitalWeek Online brings together the brightest minds from the innovation and blockchain worlds, picking the best pieces from around the globe to provide you with insights on continued technological transformations, reflecting the new environment we will meet soon.

Across 3 continents, 5000+ innovators, investors, opinion leaders and 100+ distinguished speakers, we find Digital Week a perfect platform to support not just physically but also morally to send a message across that we are here to support our communities through thick and thin said Mr. Keun-Young Kim, Chairman WTIA

Digital week online is a 48 hour nonstop online conference, suiting multiple time zones from Asia through to the United States, with 24 hours dedicated to blockchain technologies followed by 24 hours with a focus on innovation. The remaining week will involve streaming our partners online events through digital weeks online platform.

This will let participants to experience the traditional conference from the safety of their homes, allowing to directly contact speakers, mingle via chat rooms and have your own private meetings with other members. Sponsors participating will be available through their own e-booths.

Ultimately for any crypto-currency to succeed, it needs to provide a tangible solution to real problems, which is exactly what WTIA, strives to do with every single project it has embarked upon. By educating more people about such immense potential, we are building the platforms of the future to ensure its long-term place within the economy thinks Mr. Minsoo-Kaycee Kim, CEO WTIA

The online format allows us to invite speakers from government authorities, investment institutions, and top tech companies all over the world to share insights on the situation in their countries, how COVID19 affects the economies and business and what are their efforts in creating a new post-pandemic tech reality.

The current pandemic is far from over and the economic, political, and social ramifications of this crisis remain unclear. Most certainly, the nature of the workplace that people return to might well be radically different to what previously existed, let us together unite to positively ride this wave and emerge victorious echoed Rohan F. Britto, Managing Director WTIA – MEA and Europe

Representatives of the Shenzhen Baoan District General Chamber Of Commerce, the Government of Hong Kong, Government Blockchain Association of Japan, Taiwan Parliament, CITI, Huawei, PwC, over 30 Global VCs, experts, and market leaders are joining DigitalWeek.Online to keep the tech world united changing the future!

Chairman Kim takes this opportunity to personally invite our community members to register online www.digitalweek.online for this event to better equip yourselves by updating the latest industry knowledge that will be shared by our distinguished panel of speakers from across various government agencies globally and professionals in their own right - A True Gold Mine! Don't miss this opportunity ...

About WTIA

The World Token Issuing Alliance (WTIA) is the advisory and Capital market solution of some of the biggest real-world blockchain projects in the world. Projects include sovereign-level assetization programs, utility-token driven business models for listed companies, tokenized infrastructure securities and sophisticated applications. Governments and Large corporations seeking a new paradigm in management, asset utilization, business development and stakeholder engagement have teamed up with this allaince.

WTIA is a network of some of the world’s top business, infrastructure development, blockchain advisors and discerning investors, bringing capital, technology and know-how to developing countries and large multi-national corporations.



