RXR launched on the Singapore operating WTIA Exchange on 09Sept19 @US$0.05 & today in the looming economic downturn is still holding firm @US$0.53 - must watch!

Ultimately for any cryptocurrency to succeed, it needs to provide a tangible solution to real world problems, which is exactly what WTIA, strives to do daily with every project it has embarked upon” — Chairman Keun-Young Kim

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RXR – A Knight in Shining Armour, Watch this new kid on the block in the crypto-currency world

Cryptocurrencies continue to rise in popularity since their inception a decade ago. Their rise has been tremendous until they have started to affect the economic activities of certain countries.

Resources, Energy, Real-Estate (RXR) is a new kid on the block launched on the Singapore operating WTIA Exchange on 09Sept2019 at a humble beginning of US$0.05 and today in the thick of the looming economic downturn is still holding firm at US$0.53, having climbed to US$0.76 at its peak a few months earlier. This certainly says a lot to watch for especially all you discerning crypto fans.

As the new decade dawns upon the emerging digital asset economy, it's important to analyze the current cryptocurrency market landscape and find out which are the top altcoins and tokens are worth keeping an eye on in 2020 and beyond.

It is no surprise that throughout 2019, the crypto sector gained a lot of mainstream traction, with many new investors entering this space thanks to Bitcoin’s amazing recovery which saw the premier crypto asset soar to a price point of around $14,000. Not only that, but a whole host of experts are also of the opinion that 2020 could see this burgeoning market space scale up to new heights, with many premier digital currencies like ETH, BCH, BTC and upcoming ones like RXR crossing their previous ATH values this year.

RXR has unveiled great plans for 2020, it projects itself to become the go-to alliance for governments and large corporations to embrace blockchain technology, creating new value propositions for users and offering strong returns.

As the base operating currency for WTIA, the strong internal belief is that the time has come for governments in developing nations and businesses from around the world to adopt Security Token Offerings (STO) to gain access to corporate financing solutions. WTIA has the required tools and expertise – in the form of easy access to rapid funding, professionally tailored teams, and support devices – to provide governments and businesses with the opportunity to change the paradigm and utilize blockchain technology to create a level of trust in the system that had been previously missing.

Take Away:

Do not limit yourself to mainstream almost not reachable crypto currencies but open your mind and access the much safer zones

The WTIA Exchange can be accessed at www.wtiax.co

The WTIA Whitepaper can be downloaded at https://wtia.io/WTIA-white-paper.pdf

About WTIA

The World Token Issuing Alliance (WTIA) is the advisory and Capital market solution of some of the biggest real-world blockchain projects in the world. Projects include sovereign-level assetization programs, utility-token driven business models for listed companies, tokenized infrastructure securities and sophisticated applications. Governments and Large corporations seeking a new paradigm in management, asset utilization, business development and stakeholder engagement have teamed up with this allaince.

WTIA is a network of some of the world’s top business, infrastructure development, blockchain advisors and discerning investors, bringing capital, technology and know-how to developing countries and large multi-national corporations.

www.wtia.io



