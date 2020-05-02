MAEJOR, THE PRODUCER FOR BILLIE ELISH, JUSTIN BEIBER, AND MARTIN GARRIX RELEASES HIS DEBUT ALBUM ‘VOL 1: FREQUENCY'

'Vol 1: Frequency' is the first mainstream music album to be recorded at the 432hz frequency, which is known for its healing properties

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maejor (AKA singer/songwriter and producer Brandon Green) has released his debut album, ‘Vol 1: Frequency’ on Virgin EMI.Vol 1: Frequency was inspired using sound frequencies to help treat ailments including insomnia, anxiety, depression, and Parkinson’s disease around the world.“One of my favorite quotes is from Nikola Tesla. He said, "if you wish to understand the universe- think of energy, frequency, and vibration". The purpose of this project is to introduce people to healing frequencies. The best way to do this was to make music that has the same vibe as what they are listening to right now and tune the song to 432Hz. So regardless of the lyrics or beat- the healing frequency can have a positive impact on the person listening to my music.”One of the album collaborations ‘Issues (432Hz)’ with Juicy J is a funk-laced slow jam, bearing all the hallmarks of Maejor’s trademark style. The sophisticated production and smooth as silk vocal from Maejor lead into a blistering verse from Juicy. The accompanying video will be premiered on Paper on 5th May.The album also includes, previous single, ‘Thank You (432Hz)’, the Reggae-tinged balled ‘So Beautiful (432Hz), and the hit single “I Love You (432Hz) (with Greeicy), which is currently a Top 10 airplay single in France.A Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, rapper, and producer from Detroit, Maejor has written and produced for Justin Bieber, Trey Songz, Keri Hilson, Ciara, T- Pain, Ne-Yo, and Wiz Khalifa and is part of the alternative electronic-pop duo AREA 21 alongside Dutch superstar DJ Martin Garrix.The young artist’s battle with a rare form of leukemia has also inspired him to give back by developing a new partnership with the American Cancer Society. CML is a rare blood cancer that affects less than 200,000 people per year in the US. Luckily, Maejor is being treated and is on a mission to use his influence to educate his fans and young people on how important it is to take care of their health and that cancer doesn’t discriminate.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.