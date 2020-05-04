ESFI Kicks Off May is National Electrical Safety Month

Home Safety Devices

The 2020 campaign strives to educate consumers about the devices that make a home safe, secure, and energy efficient.

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, May 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electrical Safety Foundation International’s (ESFI) “Smart Home” campaign for May is National Electrical Safety Month is officially under way. The materials produced for the campaign investigate the lifesaving devices that keep a home smart and secure. This annual effort each May seeks to help reduce electrically-related fatalities, injuries, and property loss.

“Many older homes may not have an adequate electrical system to meet the electrical demands of today,” said ESFI President Brett Brenner. “If you're renovating your home, make sure to have electrical safety devices installed. These devices help to maintain a safe home and protect against electrically-related fires and electrocutions.”

The devices which make a home smart and safe include arc-fault circuit interrupters, ground-fault circuit interrupters, surge protective devices, and tamper resistant receptacles. They are all required by the National Electrical Code which is revised every three years and outlines the minimum requirements for safe electrical installation. ESFI strongly encourages states and jurisdictions to adopt the most recent codes and standards to protect residents with the latest advancements in safety technology. States that have joined ESFI in proclaiming May as National Electrical Safety Month include Alabama, South Dakota, Arizona, and West Virginia.

National Electrical Safety Month infographics include: “Home Safety Devices – Renovate Your Home to Code,” which explains the importance of installing safety devices and outlines the areas of your home where the National Electrical Code requires them, “Home Electrical Safety,” provides information on how to avoid overloading your circuits and the warning signs of an overloaded electrical system, “Extension Cord Safety Tips,” delivers tips on how to stay safe from electrical shock and fires, and “Electrical Safety While Working From Home,” details potential electrical safety hazards and how to prevent them as consumers shift from working in an office setting to working from their homes.

“Smart Home” videos include: “Home Renovation: Childproofing Outlets,” which discusses the benefits of adding tamper resistant receptacles to your home, “Childproofing Your Home: Tamper Resistant Receptacles,” shows how these receptacles prevent against childhood shock and burn, “Smart Home: Safe, Secure, and Energy Efficient,” describes the technology which makes your home smart and safe, “Home Surge Protective Devices,” illustrates why these devices are needed and how they work to keep a home safe, and “P.I. Plug Coloring Book,” was designed to educate children about the importance of electrical safety.

ESFI's National Electrical Safety Month 2020 campaign features a comprehensive collection of free resources to promote electrical safety in your home, school, community, or workplace. For more information, visit esfi.org.

ABOUT ESFI

The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) sponsors National Electrical Safety Month each May to increase public awareness of the electrical hazards around us at home, work, school, and play. ESFI is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated exclusively to promoting electrical safety. For more information about ESFI and electrical safety, visit esfi.org.

# # #



