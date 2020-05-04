CINEMOI NETWORK STREAMING ON IOS

Cinemoi Network “TV’s Most Stylish Channel” Is Now Available on iOS. Coming to Apple TV June 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, May 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Streaming is about to get a lot more glamorous. Daphna E. Ziman, President, Co-Owner of Cinemoi Television Network , announces the launch of The Cinemoi App on iOS. All iOS subscribers can access free premium Cinemoi programming during a 30 day trial.iOS users can now live stream The Cinemoi Network’s curated programming 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The Cinemoi App offers elegance in design, personalized recommendations, customized playlists, downloadable VOD titles to watch offline and more. Available to download now for iPhone, iPad and on Apple TV in June 2020.Daphna Ziman, President of Cinemoi said, “We are recognizing the hunger within the viewing population for quality, elegance, entertainment, laughter, and consciousness in programming.” Roderick Sherwood III, CEO of Cinemoi stated, “What makes Cinemoi so special is its unique and highly curated programming.”The Cinemoi App adds a significant element of style with an emphasis on media that matters and offers titles that aren’t typically seen on Netflix or Hulu. As one of the world’s only women-owned television networks, Cinemoi’s mission is to tell stories of diversity, accomplished through its acclaimed programming that supports cultural diversity, women empowerment, and the world’s most difficult struggles.Cinemoi’s new video streaming iOS platform offers a one-of-a-kind lineup of critically acclaimed domestic and international films, behind-the-scenes access to the world’s most glamorous events including the Met Gala, New York, London, Milan & Paris Fashion Weeks, the Cannes, Berlin & Venice Film Festivals and the CineFashion Film Awards.HOW TO DOWNLOAD:The Cinemoi App is available for download in the App Store.https:// apps.apple.com/us/app/cinemoi-tv-series-movies/id1461247511?l=fr&ls=1 All users can experience the new Cinemoi App on iOS FREE FOR 30 DAYS, $2.99 each additional month. Follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @CinemoiNetwork.WHAT TO WATCH:• Classic films such as The Last Time I Saw Paris, One Eyed Jacks, Snows of Kilimanjaro, School For Love, Network, Love Affair.• Modern films like The War Bride, Stuck In Love, Gigantic, I Am Slave, Wreckers.• Series including The Secret River, Cape Town, Underbelly, When We Go to War, Supermodels du Monde, Cheetah Diaries.• Specials like The Jonathan Ross Show, The Cannes Film Festival, Venice Film Festival, Berlin Film Festival, exclusive access at fashion weeks in Milan, Paris, London, and New York and the CineFashion Film Awards.ABOUT:Cinemoi Television Network is a leader in the film, fashion, and luxury lifestyle industry, delivering exquisite innovative content dedicated to curated programming. Including both modern and classic films, fashion films, fashion weeks around the globe, popular talk shows, film festivals, and international lifestyles. Cinemoi is one of the only global Television Networks owned by a female, Daphna E. Ziman.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.