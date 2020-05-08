Synergy Credit Union Looks to thirdstream for Digital Account Opening

www.thirdstream.ca

Another leading financial institution poised to launch thirdstream's digital account opening solutions.

LETHBRIDGE, AB, CANADA, May 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synergy Credit Union today announced it has selected thirdstream to implement its digital account opening service, partnered with Celero’s integration platform, Celero XchangeTM.

Synergy is adopting thirdstream’s cloud-based onboarding platform and will be launching retail deposits in-branch in Q3. The solutions combine with best-in-class configurable workflow processes executing from initial applications through to funded accounts, in as little as five minutes.

Synergy is partnering with thirdstream after witnessing the company’s successes with variously sized federally and provincially regulated financial institutions. thirdstream’s platform and point solutions are deployed with many leading Canadian banks, trusts and credit unions today.

“After a comprehensive review of market options, we recognized the value of working with a solution provider that can claim a credible install-base,” said Lisa Castle, Synergy’s Manager of Retail Administrative Services. “By moving forward with thirdstream, we are able to enhance automation and adopt innovative solutions to serve existing members and prospects.”

Executing their digital transformation strategy is a top priority for Synergy, and refreshing retail account opening was a key decision point.

“We selected thirdstream because of its demonstrated deployment capability. The opportunity to grow with a leading solution provider was appealing,” Castle continued. “The possibilities of the thirdstream ecosystem, served up on their tested API platform was central to us.”

“Partnering with Synergy Credit Union is the next step in the development of our company,” said Keith Ginter, thirdstream’s CEO. “When Synergy turned to us, they wanted to ensure that those first encounters with consumers promoted convenience and confidence. In addition, it feels great to have Synergy commit to an extension of a relationship that has dated back more than 14 years!”

thirdstream is working closely with Celero Solutions to complete the integration into Synergy’s core banking platform. The integration enables financial institutions to seamlessly connect their secure platforms to fintech applications.

“Celero and thirdstream have a shared belief in the benefits of an API-driven open ecosystem and what it offers clients. We valued the opportunity to work with a forward-thinking vendor to provide connectivity through Celero XchangeTM to Synergy Credit Union’s core banking system,” says Barb MacLean, Director, Application Development.

thirdstream provides digital account opening and retail lending point solutions to over 40 clients. Their cloud-based platform is hosted on Microsoft Azure and provides full integration to leading core processing systems.



About thirdstream

thirdstream, headquartered in Lethbridge, Alberta, provides digital account opening solutions, online and in-branch, to over forty clients. From identity verification to account funding, thirdstream’s solution set supports consumer acquisition, business onboarding, and unsecured retail lending and credit card adjudication. The platform is cloud-deployed, designed for retail and business consumers seeking out financial institutions, and for financial institutions targeting consumers anywhere, anytime, from any device. To learn more, visit thirdstream.ca.

About Celero Solutions

Celero is a leading provider of digital technology and integration solutions to credit unions and financial institutions across Canada. Clients trust Celero’s proven track record delivering innovative banking technologies, digital and payment solutions, cloud computing, outsourcing, IT, and advisory services. Celero offers reliability and security through its world-class hosted banking system and data centre operations. With key partnerships across the globe, Celero also brings the scale and extensive capabilities of multinational technology companies and the focused expertise of fintech startups. For more information, visit celero.ca.

About Synergy Credit Union

Synergy is a member-owned financial institution serving more than 29,000 voting and non-voting members from 10 communities within northwestern Saskatchewan. Synergy is the fourth largest credit union in the province of Saskatchewan and is one of the leading credit unions in Canada with $1.81 billion in on- and off-balance sheet assets. Synergy provides core banking services through our traditional branch network, the Canada-wide ‘ding free’ AccuLink ATM network, MemberDirect® online banking, Live Chat, mobile web and app banking, as well as through calling our Member Contact Centre. More complex and advanced services, such as financial advice and analysis, are delivered by specialists who may be located in select branches or available to meet in a location of the member’s choice, by request.



