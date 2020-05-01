Are Movers Still Moving during the COVID-19 Pandemic?

The COVID-19 Pandemic has created several questions regarding the availability of specific goods and services.

LARGO, FL, USA, May 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 Pandemic has created several questions regarding the availability of specific goods and services. Many people are confused as to which businesses are essential and which are not. The moving and storage business has been at the center of this confusion and many people who need to move their belongings are unsure if they can get secure much needed help.

The direct answer is Yes – movers are still moving during the pandemic. The moving industry is defined as an essential business in every state. Often, moving is not an option and cannot be postponed. In times of emergency, moving services may be needed more normal ever and the team at Pack and Load Services sees it as a privilege and an honor to continue to serve the public.

Although safety is a priority at Pack and Load Services, consumers should keep in mind that movers

are at a low risk of transmission. No state has currently banned moving companies from operating, even in hot spots under the strictest mandates and guidelines like New York City. Traditionally movers only service one or two customers a day and can easily adhere to the recommended social distancing guidelines.

“We feel that many people are confused and don’t know if they can get movers during the pandemic,” said Jed Prescott, Director of Marketing and Analytics at Pack and Load Services. “Our team knows that we are needed during these times and want people to know that we are available to help!”

About Pack and Load Services

With more than 65 years of combined experience in the moving and storage industry, Pack and Load Services prides itself on the unique ability to provide a full-service “pack-move-store” offering to its customers as they prepare their items for transport. Pack and Load Services is a premiere strategic partner of Portable On Demand Storage (“PODS”) with a presence across the domestic United States as well as in many parts of Canada. Headquartered in Largo, Florida, Pack and Load Services and its staff centrally manage and operate the Organization from this single location.



