Khadijah Adams Resigns as COO of C.E.Hutton, LLC, a minority owned business development firm in cannabis

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Khadijah Adams has resigned from her former position as Chief Operations Officer of C. E. Hutton , LLC, effective immediately to pursue her passion of public speaking and women empowerment.Ms. Adams is originally from Sugar Land, Texas and first came into the cannabis industry by way of the Colorado Green Rush in 2014. She has been an entrepreneur since December 1997 and she has successfully owned and operated a variety of businesses in traditional industry, prior to entering the CBD, Cannabis and Hemp space.Ms. Adams is a member of the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) and currently sits on their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee (DEIC). The NCIA is the largest and most reputable cannabis organization in the country. She also sits on the Advisory Board of ERO, LLC a mobile app technology company and is the Executive Vice President of Marketing and sits on the Board of Ztegrity, Inc (Home of the ZBlackCard, the world’s 1st Metal Pre-Paid Debit Card).Ms. Adams is the former founder of MIPR Holdings, LLC which was acquired by C. E. Hutton, LLC, a minority-focused business development and management company that Ms. Adams co-founded the firm with Charles E. Hutton, an entrepreneur out of Denver, Colorado in June 2017. Shortly afterwards, together, they co-founded The GreenStreet Academy , LLC, an online educational academy that teaches the basics of investing in the CBD, Cannabis and Hemp marketplace. The two also co-authored The Minority Report, an annual marketing analysis for minority-owned companies in the industry.Ms. Adams will remain a vested stakeholder in C. E. Hutton, LLC but will not participate in the daily operations of the company. She will focus her attention on her passions, namely re-educating the communities most effected by the War on Drugs through her public speaking; on teaching in The GreenStreet Academy, and on advocating for Women Empowerment of Women in Business through her new platform, “Girl Get That Money”.“I have enjoyed my journey and have learned a lot from my partners at C.E. Hutton but feel that our journey together has taken its course. It’s time for a more experienced team to come in to help take them to the next level. I will remain a stakeholder in C.E. Hutton, however I will not actively be involved in the daily operations of the company. I am committed to focusing on my passion and wish them continued success in their journey.” - Khadijah AdamsMs. Adams has coached women in business since 1999 and she plans to work with them on a sliding scale in order to accommodate all budget sizes. She believes that no "She-Ro" will be left behind. Ms. Adams’ Mission is to Empower Women by starting where they are in their process in business and in life, then help them design and execute a plan of action that will take their business and personal life to the next level in their journey.For media or press inquiries, please contact media relations liaison D. Wilkins at info@khadijahadams.com, or girlgetthatmoney@gmail.comAbout Khadijah Adams, LLC Originally founded in December 2008, Khadijah Adams, LLC dba Girl Get That Money, is a business coaching and consultancy movement that seeks to empower women to become their best by reaching beyond what is normal, to accomplish what is great. The Girl Get That Money platform offers a variety of entrepreneurial services and tools to Women in Business (Members Only) on a sliding scale. This allows Ms. Adams to work with women with all budgets. The focus of the platform is the mental and physical well-being of women and believes that success starts when these two elements align.For more information, go to https://khadijahadams.com



