Film News | HarLau Productions Purchases PTSD short film script “Inimicus

DURHAM, NC, USA, May 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HarLau Productions has purchased the rights to “Inimicus”, a short film script created by Thomas Gidlow under his Skyphire Entertainment banner.

The 19-page screenplay delves into post-traumatic stress disorder via the story’s lead character, a former soldier struggling to adapt to life after several tours of military duty. The story fits into the HarLau Productions mantra of seeking out emerging works and bringing them to the screen, as executive producer and director Paula Lauzon continues to cast her net further in the entertainment industry.

Lauzon directed her first short film titled 'One-Leg' in the fall of 2019 along with writer and executive producer Daniel Ray and produced by Anthony Varon. She is already attached as Director on Inimicus, with casting through HarLau Casting and further crew selections to come in the weeks and months ahead, along with securing financing.

Lauzon has spent years in Hollywood building her foundation as an actress and now resides in the Triangle region of North Carolina. She is active in acting, directing, executive producing, and casting films and has recently opened the Durham School of Acting in Durham, NC.

The deal was closed on Thursday, April 30th. This is the first sale of a completed work for Gidlow, who is the lead producer and writer/director at Skyphire Entertainment. He has written several screenplays and produced four short films to date.

Gidlow is directing and producing a TV/streaming series titled Camisado, currently in production though on hold due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

You can find out more about Harlau Productions at www.PaulaLauzon.com.

You can find out more about Skyphire Entertainment and Camisado at:

www.facebook.com/SkyphireEntertainment

www.Skyphire.biz

Partial funding for the film was received from The Durham Artist Relief Fund.



