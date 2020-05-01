There were 710 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,691 in the last 365 days.

Galleon Embedded Computing Announces 40GbE XMC

OSLO, NORWAY, May 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galleon Embedded Computing, an innovative leader in development of small rugged data recorder systems, servers and NAS devices, is now offering a 40GbE XMC.

The Titan 40 Gigabit Ethernet XMC offers high performance Ethernet for a wide range of applications. Available in both air-cooled and conduction-cooled variants, the board can be fitted with rugged front panel transceivers for compatibility with existing systems or recessed rugged optical transceivers for easy in-box optical cabling in conduction-cooled environments using multi-mode fiber connections.

The Titan 40GbE XMC fit a wide range of single-board computers in VPX, VME or CPCI form factors. To ensure high bandwidth, the XMC has a x8 PCI Express Gen3 host interface capable of running 2.5GT/s, 5.0GT/s and 8.0GT/s.

For integration in standard desktop systems for non-rugged applications and software development an optional PCI express card adapter can be added.

