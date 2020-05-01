Galleon Embedded Computing Announces 40GbE XMC

Galleon Embedded Computing logo The Titan 40GbE XMC with cables The Titan 40GbE XMC

OSLO, NORWAY, May 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Galleon Embedded Computing, an innovative leader in development of small rugged data recorder systems, servers and NAS devices, is now offering a 40GbE XMC The Titan 40 Gigabit Ethernet XMC offers high performance Ethernet for a wide range of applications. Available in both air-cooled and conduction-cooled variants, the board can be fitted with rugged front panel transceivers for compatibility with existing systems or recessed rugged optical transceivers for easy in-box optical cabling in conduction-cooled environments using multi-mode fiber connections.The Titan 40GbE XMC fit a wide range of single-board computers in VPX, VME or CPCI form factors. To ensure high bandwidth, the XMC has a x8 PCI Express Gen3 host interface capable of running 2.5GT/s, 5.0GT/s and 8.0GT/s.For integration in standard desktop systems for non-rugged applications and software development an optional PCI express card adapter can be added.For additional information please visit www.galleonec.com Or direct inquiries to:Chris Portalatin for North AmericaPhone: +1 832 437 1993Mail: cportalatin@galleonec.comMark Fitzgerald for Europe and ROWPhone: +44 7824 874778Mail: mfitzgerald@galleonec.com



