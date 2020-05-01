Our Daily Bread Publishing Invites You to “Refresh Your Faith” with Uncommon Devotions from Every Book of the Bible

"Refresh Your Faith: Uncommon Devotions from Every Book of the Bible" (Our Daily Bread Publishing)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, USA, May 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our Daily Bread Publishing has released the new book, " Refresh Your Faith: Uncommon Devotions from Every Book of the Bible ," by Lori Hatcher. The book is available now in paperback and eBook formats wherever books are sold."Refresh Your Faith" challenges women to shake off spiritual apathy by spotlighting unfamiliar and often overlooked Scripture passages. Each of these 66 culturally relevant, story-driven devotions—one from each book of the Bible—centers on an unusual verse or passage and takes only five minutes to read. Additional components include an uncommon thought to ponder, an unusual faith action step, and an unfamiliar passage suggestion for additional Bible reading. "Refresh Your Faith" is ideal for anyone who wants to move from biblical doldrums to dynamic discovery."It’s my prayer that as you journey with me through little-known and often overlooked verses in every book of the Bible, you too will discover the joy, excitement, and riches of God’s Word,” says Hatcher, whose conversational and engaging style appeals to women at all levels of spiritual engagement. "I hope you’ll not only fall in love with the Bible, but you’ll also fall in love (or back in love) with God, the author of the Bible."Chapter titles include:• Will God Really Provide? (from Leviticus)• God of Wrath or God of Love? (from Judges)• The A I Couldn't Earn (from James)• When Murderers Go Free (from Amos)• Fellowship and Fish Tacos (from 1 John)• When God Allows What He Hates (from 2 Kings)• Speak Up for Those Who Can't (from Proverbs)• One Reason God Answers Our Prayers (from Daniel)• Will Jesus Really Return? (from Zephaniah)About the Author: Lori Hatcher is a blogger, pastor’s wife, and women’s ministry speaker. She’s the editor of South Carolina’s Reach Out, Columbia Magazine, former president of Columbia Toastmasters, and a regular contributor to magazines such as Christian Living Today and websites like Crosswalk.com. Her book "Hungry for God . . . Starving for Time" won the Christian Small Publisher 2016 Book of the Year Award. Find out more about Lori and her well-loved 5-minute devotions at www.lorihatcher.com About Our Daily Bread Publishing: Our Daily Bread Publishing is a division of Our Daily Bread Ministries — a non-denominational, non-profit organization with staff and volunteers in over 37 offices working together to distribute more than 60 million resources in 150 countries. Whether it’s a radio broadcast, podcast, book, mobile app, or website, we provide many ways to help people grow in their relationship with God. For more information, visit www.odb.org



