Telemedicine is Available with Doctors On Call Maui
With a FaceTime Call, Providers Can Attend to Many Illnesses or Injuries
Here’s the word from Doctors On Call Maui: DON'T WAIT! Seek care through telemedicine. Their providers can give advice, diagnose, treat, call in prescriptions, or tell patients if they should seek in-person care immediately.
People can access medical care immediately. Here is how:
UHA patients – DOCNOW for UHA FaceTime Hotline. No wait time. No co-pay. Call 808-699-5556.
All other patients – call 808-283-0331, to arrange a telehealth visit.
Services are available from 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. HST, 7 days a week
During this time of social distancing, Doctors On Call Maui is pleased to be able to continue to care for Hawai‘i residents with convenient, affordable, quality telemedicine and the ability to see a Hawai‘i-licensed, Hawai‘i-located physician 365 days a year from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. via smartphone, tablet or computer.
“We are here for Hawai‘i patients,” said Paige Williams, Managing Director of Doctors On Call Maui and DOCNow Virtual Healthcare Centers. “We urge residents not to wait to seek advice. Fear of visiting a clinic or emergency room should not prevent patients from reaching out for the care they need. We can diagnose and handle many conditions through telemedicine — and we can advise in-person care when it is needed.”
From scrapes, minor burns, urinary infections, or the common cold to convenient prescription refills and replacements, Doctors On Call Maui is able to treat a wide range of minor and common illnesses in patients of all ages through telemedicine.
You can find more information at docmaui.com
