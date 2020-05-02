Telemedicine is Available with Doctors On Call Maui

Doctors On Call Maui Telemedicine

With a FaceTime Call, Providers Can Attend to Many Illnesses or Injuries

We are here for Hawai‘i patients and urge residents not to wait to seek advice. We can diagnose and handle many conditions through telemedicine — and we can advise in-person care when it is needed.” — Paige Williams, Managing Director of Doctors On Call Maui

HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doctors On Call, Maui’s Urgent Care clinic, continues to see patients virtually. Now more than ever, people are fearful of visiting a doctor’s office or the emergency room. Around the country physicians and medical facilities are seeing fewer but sicker patients. Many people who would ordinarily see their doctor because of pain or illness are trying to ‘tough it out’ at home. Those with sever stress that may be resulting in heart attacks, strokes or other serious conditions are waiting too long to seek help — resulting in far more serious presentations by the time they see a doctor.Here’s the word from Doctors On Call Maui : DON'T WAIT! Seek care through telemedicine. Their providers can give advice, diagnose, treat, call in prescriptions, or tell patients if they should seek in-person care immediately.People can access medical care immediately. Here is how:UHA patients – DOCNOW for UHA FaceTime Hotline. No wait time. No co-pay. Call 808-699-5556.All other patients – call 808-283-0331, to arrange a telehealth visit.Services are available from 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. HST, 7 days a weekDuring this time of social distancing, Doctors On Call Maui is pleased to be able to continue to care for Hawai‘i residents with convenient, affordable, quality telemedicine and the ability to see a Hawai‘i-licensed, Hawai‘i-located physician 365 days a year from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. via smartphone, tablet or computer.“We are here for Hawai‘i patients,” said Paige Williams, Managing Director of Doctors On Call Maui and DOCNow Virtual Healthcare Centers. “We urge residents not to wait to seek advice. Fear of visiting a clinic or emergency room should not prevent patients from reaching out for the care they need. We can diagnose and handle many conditions through telemedicine — and we can advise in-person care when it is needed.”From scrapes, minor burns, urinary infections, or the common cold to convenient prescription refills and replacements, Doctors On Call Maui is able to treat a wide range of minor and common illnesses in patients of all ages through telemedicine.You can find more information at docmaui.com



