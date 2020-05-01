Veteran CBD Company Gets COVID-19 Government Aid For Small Business

Patriot Supreme Pure CBD Oil Patriot Supreme Pure CBD Oil Patriot Supreme THC free CBD oil

Patriot Supreme is continuing to provide veterans with top-quality CBD oil despite the COVID-19 crisis, all thanks to a government disaster loan program.

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran-owned CBD company, Patriot Supreme, has announced today that it has received government aid to help persevere in the COVID-19 crisis. Like many small businesses around the world, the company has been affected by the economic shutdown sparked by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.For more information about Patriot Supreme, visit https://patriotsupreme.com The company’s CFO, Shawn Fisher, says urgently searching for financial aid programs specifically for small businesses became a top priority when COVID-19 hit. In his research, he was able to find the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program ( EIDL ) on a government website. The veteran owned CBD oil company qualified for EIDL.Thanks to the EIDL, Patriot Supreme can continue to fulfill its long-term goal of helping veterans and their families heal from physical and psychological trauma.“Our vision is that those who suffer in silence should be able to get out and do what they truly desire. In these unprecedented times, we didn’t want to stop helping veterans with our CBD products. The EIDL has allowed us to continue operations and create a community of giving back — a community of warmness, kindness and support,” Fisher states.According to its website, the EIDL can provide up to $2 million of financial assistance to small businesses or private, non-profit organizations that are negatively impacted as a result of the declared disaster. The program’s mission is to help small businesses meet the necessary financial obligations they normally could meet, had a disaster not occurred.Patriot Supreme’s manufacturing of CBD oil products had grown substantially in recent months, but the company says the pandemic has hurled a curveball at its operations and financials. Continuing using best practice processes and sourcing its products from the highest quality, American-grown hemp is now possible, thanks to the disaster loan program, Fischer says. CBD oil products are still available to purchase online with direct shipping within the country.The company is also providing some veterans and their families with products they need but can’t afford through its Hero Program. It also offers discounts to military personnel, first responders, teachers and students. Patriot Supreme is ensuring veterans and non-veterans alike do not need to go without pain management during the COVID-19 crisis.Recent customers have been impressed with the company's quality products and community outreach, “Patriot Supreme is legit. Super excited about this product, and kudos for giving back. Much respect.”To learn more about Patriot Supreme’s CBD oil products, please visit the official website ###



