Heart Alchemy Launches Music for Sleep and Music for Meditation Video Series for Quarantined Yogis

This has been many years in the making and I'm humbled for the opportunity to produce this music for sleep and meditation music for the world. ”
— Graha Natha

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart Alchemy Launches Music for Sleep and Music for Meditation Video Series, featuring binaural beats, isochronic tones, drones, soothing music, healing music and 432 hz tones. These compositions use scientific methods combined with creativity to induce the brain to shift to alpha states, theta states and gamma states. These states help people sleep, reduce stress, reduce anxiety and achieve a meditative mind, through the sound healing vibrations.

"This has been many years in the making and I'm humbled for the opportunity to produce this music for the world. fortunate to have the privilege of sharing these healing sound journeys with the YouTube and Heart Alchemy audiences. I’m hopeful that my music for sleep and meditation music compositions can help people sleep and reduce anxiety and stress during these times of such great challenge and uncertainty.”— Graha Natha (aka Darren Kramer), Co-Founder Heart Alchemy

The new video will launch on YouTube Tuesday, May 12, at 8AM Pacific Standard Time and can be found in the following link: https://youtu.be/qqFD8xmarr8 And look for all of our sleep music videos and sound healing videos on this playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7N54qWDimNL3zmn1CTFaP8j

Tune in regulary as we will produce and release on going music for sleep and sound therapy video each Saturday and Tuesday and will develop a full library of sound healing music and meditation music videos for YouTube viewers around the globe.

About Heart Alchemy:
About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga at home classes, yoga workout videos, learn specific yoga techniques and practice various forms of at home yoga poses (asana), breathwork (pranayama), tantra and meditation. The channel now features over 400 videos, and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy Yoga is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

http://heartalchemyyoga.com Heart Alchemy Yoga is a yoga and fitness channel focused on bringing the best of yoga to your living room. Founded by respected Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein of Santa Monica Power Yoga, Heart Alchemy aims to provide you a wide range of top notch yoga flow, power yoga and yin yoga practices, meditation and heart opening techniques. Our focus includes the following: power yoga, yoga workout, beginners yoga, yoga flow, meditation, yoga class yoga at home, yoga for weight loss and much more! About Michelle Goldstein: Michelle has been maintaining a daily yoga practice since 2000 and has been teaching yoga since 2004. A lifelong, dedicated student, she has also studied under a wide range of respected teachers in Los Angeles, San Francisco and India -- including Bryan Kest, Tias Little, Annie Carpenter, Jerome Mercier, Guru Singh, , Erich Schiffman and others. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7PZVKOUKi4yxpt0FNCgqB15

Heart Alchemy Yoga and Meditation

