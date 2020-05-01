Tibetan Singing Bowls Sound Bath and Sound Healing Videos are Helping Quarantined Yogis Relax

Tibetan Singing Bowls Sound Baths

Tibetan Singing Bowls Sound Bath and Sound Healing Videos from Heart Alchemy and Sunspark are helping Quarantined Yogis Relax

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SunSpark Yoga and Heart Alchemy present the latest in the Tibetan Singing Bowl Sound Bath / Sound Healing series on YouTube. This 3 hour no talking sound therapy performance by SunSpark's Ernie Schuerman will help viewers reduce stress, reduce anxiety attain a meditative mind and provide anxiety relief using healing vibrations.

I feel very fortunate to have the privilege of sharing these healing sound journeys with the YouTube and Heart Alchemy audiences. I’m hopeful that my singing bowl recordings can help people deal with anxiety and stress during these times of such great uncertainty.”— Ernie Schuerman

The new video will launch on YouTube Saturday May 9, at 8AM Pacific Standard Time and can be found in the following link: https://youtu.be/FCBb-Mm7zcc And look for all of our Tibetan Singing Bowls sound bath videos at the following playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7Pq2DKwT7VgykEnrh0bm_4Z

Tune in often as we continue to release a new sound therapy video each Saturday and will develop a full library of sound healing music and meditation music videos for YouTube viewers around the globe.

About SunSpark Yoga:

SunSpark Yoga, an independent, family-owned and operated community studio, was founded in April 2012 and is still operated by both Stacey & Ernie Schuerman through their desire to share a love of yoga, mindfulness & community with others. They found their perfect location in Orange, CA in an historic building of Old Towne Orange. SunSpark Yoga, Stacey and Ernie, their instructors and students are a big part of the community in Old Towne Orange. You can find them in the studio, around the Orange Plaza or in the fabulous selection of restaurants in the circle.

About Heart Alchemy:

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga at home classes, yoga workout videos, learn specific yoga techniques and practice various forms of at home yoga poses (asana), breathwork (pranayama), tantra and meditation. The channel now features over 400 videos, and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy Yoga is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

