Nevis Naturally Launches #TasteofNevis Video Series Competition

Nevis Naturally today launched its #TasteofNevis video series and competition that aims to bring Nevis into people’s homes during COVID-19 lockdown

CHARLESTOWN , NEVIS, April 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nevis Naturally today launched its #TasteofNevis video series and competition that aims to bring Nevis into people’s homes around the world during COVID-19 lockdown which prevents international travel.As part of the #TasteofNevis video series, each week participants will be exposed to the very ‘best of Nevis’ culture and cuisine and will make their own re-creations at home. Participants will be guided in their re-creations by means of video tutorials from Nevis locals who have themselves become known throughout the island.Weekly prizes will be awarded for the best re-creations as well as a grand prize to be awarded to the participant whose re-creations are judged by originality, presentation and flare.The first re-creation is the signature Nevis cocktail, the ‘Spicy Island Turtle’, a white rum and mango-based drink with various spices added for good measure! This is available to view on all Nevis Naturally social media accounts: Instagram (@nevisnaturally), Facebook (@nevisnaturally), Youtube (nevisnaturally) and Twitter (@NevisNaturally) accounts.Weekly video tutorials will be available on all social media platforms and ingredient lists will be available on the www.nevisisland.com website.Entries are to be submitted by posting a photo or video of the re-creation via Instagram (@nevisnaturally), Facebook (@nevisnaturally) or Twitter (@NevisNaturally), making sure to tag @nevisnaturally in the post and use the hashtag #TasteofNevis.The launch of the #TasteofNevis series comes during the COVID-19 pandemic which has restricted International travel. In a statement last month, the Nevis Tourism Authority announced that St. Kitts and Nevis would not be accepting any commercial airline flights, ships and yachts into its seaports and airports until the spread of COVID-19 was under control.Nevis looks forward to a time when they will be able to welcome visitors to Nevis in person, however, are pleased to be able to reach out to the world in these difficult times.As such, Nevis Naturally recently launched its #SeeYouSoonNevis campaign across social media platforms, led by a video montage of the stunning scenery, fantastic food and friendly faces that make Nevis the hidden treasure of the Caribbean.--End--ABOUT NEVIS:Nevis is part of the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis and is located in the Leeward Islands of the West Indies. Conical in shape with a volcanic peak at its center known as Nevis Peak the weather is typical of most of the year with temperatures in the low to mid 20-30s°C, cool breezes and low chances of precipitation. Air transportation is easily available from the UK with direct flights every Wed and Sat from Gatwick. For more information about Nevis, travel packages and accommodations, please visit the Nevis Tourism Authority Website www.nevisisland.com or Facebook – Nevis Naturally.ABOUT SPONGE MARKETING:Sponge is a full-service marketing communications agency bringing sports, fitness and travel brands to life.

Taste of Nevis: Spicy Island Turtle by Kendie Williams



