Quarantine Yoga / Power Yoga Workout for Yoga at Home series from Heart Alchemy

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart Alchemy Yoga continues to satisfy online yogis with ongoing Power Yoga workout quarantine Yoga series for yoga at home. As a leading YouTube channel in Power Yoga classes and related videos, Heart Alchemy is proud to share the success of it's Quarantine Yoga series on YouTube.

The current global Corona Virus Pandemic has forced Americans and much of the citizens of the world to uproot their lives, ordering billions to shelter-in-place and shuttering millions of mom and pop businesses. Particularly hard hit are yoga studios and gyms where over 30,000,000 Americans and 100 million people worldwide practice yoga every week.

Heart Alchemy, one of the fastest growing yoga channels on YouTube has now strongly positioned itself as the leader of Quarantine Yoga videos, providing free full power yoga classes designed for at home practice, providing high quality, authentic and spirited vinyasa flows to those millions upon millions of yogi's and yogini's now stranded at home.

Michelle Goldstein, co-founder of Heart Alchemy yoga said this about the series: "We are so happy with the success of this series which gives quality at home yoga classes millions of yoga practitioners - most of who are now without a studio or place to practice”.

This latest video in the quarantine power yoga workout series can be found here: https://youtu.be/SXmeHrL7zkk

View the full Heart Alchemy Power Yoga playlist here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7NzHl2CBaZ8svRZmwXzZO16 which will be updated with a new full class each Wednesday throughout the course of the stay at home orders.

About Heart Alchemy:

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga classes, yoga workout videos, learn specific yoga techniques and practice various forms of yoga poses (asana), breathwork (pranayama), tantra and meditation. The channel now features over 300 videos, and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

