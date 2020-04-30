There were 861 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,854 in the last 365 days.

Press Release - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces Over $1 Billion in Grants to 439 Airports in 50 States

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced today that the Department of Transportations Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $1.187 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants. The total includes $731 million in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants and an additional $455 million in Supplemental Discretionary grants. The money will be available for 100 percent of the eligible costs under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

This Federal investment of over $1 billion represents the Departments continued commitment to the safety and efficiency of our nations airports for the traveling public, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

A complete listing of grants and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.

The combined AIP and Supplemental Discretionary grants will fund a wide variety of projects. Some of these projects are purchasing aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment, constructing runways and taxiways, repairing runways and taxiways, installing aircraft lighting and signage, conducting airport master plan studies, and installing airport perimeter fencing.

The 439 grants will ensure that airport sponsors can make the necessary improvements so their airports can operate in a safe and efficient manner for years to come, said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.

The states receiving Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and Supplemental Discretionary grants include:

State AIP Supplemental Total
Alaska $72,213,135 $29,900,098 $102,113,233
Alabama $52,112,144 $8,886,910 $60,999,054
Arkansas $3,624,083 $3,795,880 $7,419,963
Arizona $11,157,883 $10,249,312 $21,407,195
California $37,279,607 $36,958,351 $74,237,958
Colorado $3,022,540 $13,333,333 $16,355,873
Connecticut $483,333 $11,313,087 $11,796,420
Delaware $333,333 $1,777,778 $2,111,111
Florida $28,849,872 $25,316,982 $54,166,854
Georgia $41,457,623 $1,111,111 $42,568,734
Hawaii $88,930,421 $1,449,437 $90,379,858
Iowa $4,324,111 $4,444,444 $8,768,555
Idaho $6,117,459 $4,005,041 $10,122,500
Illinois $2,070,942 $6,666,666 $8,737,608
Indiana $6,578,566 $13,333,333 $19,911,899
Kansas $1,221,112 $5,567,446 $6,788,558
Kentucky $955,931 $2,362,542 $3,318,473
Louisiana $16,859,778 $10,555,556 $27,415,334
Massachusetts $32,812,699 $1,500,000 $34,312,699
Maryland $1,770,600 $2,669,499 $4,440,099
Maine $2,860,096 $3,260,906 $6,121,002
Michigan $47,278,711 $9,366,667 $56,645,378
Minnesota $9,568,271 $14,072,721 $23,640,992
Missouri $0 $4,970,000 $4,970,000
Northern Mariana Islands $0 $3,120,579 $3,120,579
Mississippi $7,680,664 $2,777,778 $10,458,442
Montana $6,322,786 $1,405,556 $7,728,342
North Carolina $0 $11,135,693 $11,135,693
North Dakota $14,466,182 $5,388,889 $19,855,071
Nebraska $933,067 $11,884,268 $12,817,335
New Hampshire $1,999,959 $1,611,111 $3,611,070
New Jersey $1,642,000 $2,113,471 $3,755,471
New Mexico $4,489,940 $10,589,582 $15,079,522
Nevada $2,971,619 $6,400,000 $9,371,619
New York $3,123,761 $13,333,333 $16,457,094
Ohio $5,586,827 $7,805,046 $13,391,873
Oklahoma $9,777,957 $5,777,778 $15,555,735
Oregon $7,061,490 $6,816,667 $13,878,157
Pennsylvania $1,181,842 $21,111,111 $22,292,953
Puerto Rico $0 $13,963,810 $13,963,810
Rhode Island $3,777,778 $833,333 $4,611,111
South Carolina $6,807,139 $7,883,791 $14,690,930
South Dakota $2,497,222 $5,000,000 $7,497,222
Tennessee $36,015,659 $10,362,542 $46,378,201
Texas $77,988,820 $20,000,000 $97,988,820
Utah $16,187,242 $13,767,257 $29,954,499
Virginia $250,000 $8,488,889 $8,738,889
Vermont $0 $2,222,222 $2,222,222
Washington $27,116,899 $12,666,667 $39,783,566
Wisconsin $12,235,313 $9,833,333 $22,068,646
West Virginia $5,055,105 $7,777,778 $12,832,883
Wyoming $4,133,532 $4,906,667 $9,040,199
$731,185,053 $455,844,250 $1,187,029,303

