Press Release - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces Over $1 Billion in Grants to 439 Airports in 50 States

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced today that the Department of Transportations Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award $1.187 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants. The total includes $731 million in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants and an additional $455 million in Supplemental Discretionary grants. The money will be available for 100 percent of the eligible costs under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

This Federal investment of over $1 billion represents the Departments continued commitment to the safety and efficiency of our nations airports for the traveling public, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

A complete listing of grants and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.

The combined AIP and Supplemental Discretionary grants will fund a wide variety of projects. Some of these projects are purchasing aircraft rescue and firefighting equipment, constructing runways and taxiways, repairing runways and taxiways, installing aircraft lighting and signage, conducting airport master plan studies, and installing airport perimeter fencing.

The 439 grants will ensure that airport sponsors can make the necessary improvements so their airports can operate in a safe and efficient manner for years to come, said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.

The states receiving Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and Supplemental Discretionary grants include:

State AIP Supplemental Total Alaska $72,213,135 $29,900,098 $102,113,233 Alabama $52,112,144 $8,886,910 $60,999,054 Arkansas $3,624,083 $3,795,880 $7,419,963 Arizona $11,157,883 $10,249,312 $21,407,195 California $37,279,607 $36,958,351 $74,237,958 Colorado $3,022,540 $13,333,333 $16,355,873 Connecticut $483,333 $11,313,087 $11,796,420 Delaware $333,333 $1,777,778 $2,111,111 Florida $28,849,872 $25,316,982 $54,166,854 Georgia $41,457,623 $1,111,111 $42,568,734 Hawaii $88,930,421 $1,449,437 $90,379,858 Iowa $4,324,111 $4,444,444 $8,768,555 Idaho $6,117,459 $4,005,041 $10,122,500 Illinois $2,070,942 $6,666,666 $8,737,608 Indiana $6,578,566 $13,333,333 $19,911,899 Kansas $1,221,112 $5,567,446 $6,788,558 Kentucky $955,931 $2,362,542 $3,318,473 Louisiana $16,859,778 $10,555,556 $27,415,334 Massachusetts $32,812,699 $1,500,000 $34,312,699 Maryland $1,770,600 $2,669,499 $4,440,099 Maine $2,860,096 $3,260,906 $6,121,002 Michigan $47,278,711 $9,366,667 $56,645,378 Minnesota $9,568,271 $14,072,721 $23,640,992 Missouri $0 $4,970,000 $4,970,000 Northern Mariana Islands $0 $3,120,579 $3,120,579 Mississippi $7,680,664 $2,777,778 $10,458,442 Montana $6,322,786 $1,405,556 $7,728,342 North Carolina $0 $11,135,693 $11,135,693 North Dakota $14,466,182 $5,388,889 $19,855,071 Nebraska $933,067 $11,884,268 $12,817,335 New Hampshire $1,999,959 $1,611,111 $3,611,070 New Jersey $1,642,000 $2,113,471 $3,755,471 New Mexico $4,489,940 $10,589,582 $15,079,522 Nevada $2,971,619 $6,400,000 $9,371,619 New York $3,123,761 $13,333,333 $16,457,094 Ohio $5,586,827 $7,805,046 $13,391,873 Oklahoma $9,777,957 $5,777,778 $15,555,735 Oregon $7,061,490 $6,816,667 $13,878,157 Pennsylvania $1,181,842 $21,111,111 $22,292,953 Puerto Rico $0 $13,963,810 $13,963,810 Rhode Island $3,777,778 $833,333 $4,611,111 South Carolina $6,807,139 $7,883,791 $14,690,930 South Dakota $2,497,222 $5,000,000 $7,497,222 Tennessee $36,015,659 $10,362,542 $46,378,201 Texas $77,988,820 $20,000,000 $97,988,820 Utah $16,187,242 $13,767,257 $29,954,499 Virginia $250,000 $8,488,889 $8,738,889 Vermont $0 $2,222,222 $2,222,222 Washington $27,116,899 $12,666,667 $39,783,566 Wisconsin $12,235,313 $9,833,333 $22,068,646 West Virginia $5,055,105 $7,777,778 $12,832,883 Wyoming $4,133,532 $4,906,667 $9,040,199 $731,185,053 $455,844,250 $1,187,029,303



