Coach, Author, Speaker and Catalyst for Women, Christine Rose to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christine Rose is an author, speaker, and award-winning certified business and executive coach. As CEO of Christine Rose Coaching and Consulting, a boutique coaching firm in the greater Seattle area, Christine employs proven tools, decades of business experience, her keen intuition and coaching expertise to help business owners and leaders grow their teams, profits and companies.

“Coaching is an ongoing professional relationship that helps people produce extraordinary results” she says. “It impacts their lives, careers, businesses and organizations. Through the process of coaching, clients deepen their learning, improve their performance, and learn to make better choices.“ Christine says this not only builds productivity it enhances each individual’s quality of life overall.

Christine Rose is a woman with a passionate desire to make the world a better place for people. That led to her career as a business coach, with numerous honors that include an ICF Credential and a seat on the Forbes’ Coaches Council. She is also an engaging public speaker. In late 2019 she added author to her list of accomplishments with the debut of Life Beyond #MeToo which reached #1 New Release on its Amazon launch day.

In this radio series, Christine is going to offer helpful information for business owners, leaders, and anyone who wants the world to be safer for women. She says her favorite way to help is where her passions to help business leaders and create safer cultures intersect. She strives to advance cultural change--individually, in organizations, in communities, and to make the world a better and safer place in the future.

During these shows, Christine will give business owners tips for surviving the Covid19 Era, and help leaders understand why new ways of thinking, new ways of leading, and resilience are so essential today as we work from home and learn to do business differently in the wake of a global pandemic.

Christine recently became one of the few coaches Certified in Psychological Safety and she is going to explain just what that is and how companies can use it–to be more productive and innovative while bolstering employee engagement. She will also discuss the New Normal for women, and what those who care about women need to know.

Be sure to listen to this series and get acquainted with Christine Rose. If you are intrigued by her thinking and want to order a copy of Life Beyond Me Too: Creating a Safer World for our Mothers, Daughters, Sisters and Friends, use this link: http://www.christinerose.coach/life-beyond-me-too/

Close Up Radio will feature Christine Rose, ACC in interviews with Jim Masters on May 4th and June 1st and Doug Llewelyn on May 18th, each a Monday at 12:00 noon

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3369

For more information about Christine and her work visit http://www.christinerose.coach



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.