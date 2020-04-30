Virtual Fitness Platform My Virtual Mission Launches Race Host For Businesses

My Virtual Mission Logo Sustain Nutrition Grand Canyon Challenge Mobile Phone Screenshot

Organizations Around the World Can Now Host Virtual Fitness Events to Extend Customer Reach and Create a Lasting Revenue Stream

COVID-19 has touched several lives and has forced us into new modes of operating business and day-to-day life.” — Adam El-Agez, founder of My Virtual Mission

NEW ZEALAND, April 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- COVID-19’s economic impact is widespread as businesses and organizations continue to cancel events and close doors. There is a significant surge in demand to implement virtual technologies to connect with audiences, expand customer market reach and gain back lost revenue during this time.Virtual fitness technology leader, My Virtual Mission , released their Race Host platform today. The Race Host platform is designed for businesses, entrepreneurs and charities allowing them to host virtual fitness events to engage with target audiences, expand global market reach and generate revenue.Created with advanced virtual technology, the Race Host platform offers an enormous opportunity to scale audience reach and increase revenue. The virtual platform allows businesses and charities to connect to existing target audiences as well as tap into new global markets. Race hosts can create a series of virtual challenges, determine the entry fee and promote sales directly through their website or mission page. Marketing is simplified with the platform’s self-service features, including the capability to share on social media and tailor the finisher’s email. Challenge pathways are fully customizable and can be set to any location in the world for a duration of one day to 18 months.The Race Host platform provides challengers with engaging visual representations of progress toward a goal as they advance across the path – similar to a game board. As challengers advance along the mission path each time they perform an exercise such as walking, running or cycling, they see progress on the map with Google Street View, their mission surroundings and real-time weather information. The user-friendly interface allows challengers to easily sync workouts with connected apps and trackers including: Apple Watch & Health, Fitbit, Google Fit, Strava and Under Armour. Additionally, challengers can share images from their workout and comment to encourage and connect with other participants.“COVID-19 has touched several lives and has forced us into new modes of operating business and day-to-day life,” said Adam El-Agez , founder of My Virtual Mission. “Our Race Host platform is our answer to stay motivated with fitness and wellness, increase business revenue, and engage your audiences. We are all in this together and will come out stronger and healthier from it.”Currently, My Virtual Mission works with organizations from Fortune 500 companies to startups, major brands and small local businesses in order to provide an unmet need. Customers have reported increases in fitness engagement and positive reviews.“We’ve been using virtual missions to engage with our clients over a couple of different challenges and the results have been fantastic!” said James Walker, director of Sustain Nutrition. “Because it’s gamified, it takes the boredom out of the cardio and it really incentivizes people to do more.”"My Virtual Mission is user-friendly, easy to sync with other applications and a great addition to any online challenge,” said Ayman Hakky founder and managing director of The TriFactory. “We used at The TriFactory to launch a customized online marathon challenge for our followers, which was a great success and in which the My Virtual Mission app was a great part of the experience. The My Virtual Mission team is professional, responsive, and understanding, and we look forward to working with them regularly moving forward."My Virtual Mission is the brainchild of Adam El-Agez. With 15 years of entrepreneurial experience, El-Agez was inspired to create My Virtual Mission, to keep people motivated to exercise through goal setting. Today, the platform is widely used in over 95 countries around the world. My Virtual Mission is set to be the top virtual fitness challenge provider globally due to its rapidly growing size and advanced technology.Additional platform and customer updates will be announced in Q3 2020.More information can be found at https://wellness.myvirtualmission.com/race-host/

