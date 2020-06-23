Kindred Credit Union to deploy cloud-based account origination from thirdstream

More than 40 Canadian financial institutions now leverage thirdstream’s digital consumer acquisition solutions.

LETHBRIDGE, AB, CANADA, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alberta-based thirdstream, Inc., a leading provider of digital account origination solutions, today announced Kindred Credit Union, based in Kitchener, Ontario, is deploying its cloud-based retail and commercial account origination solutions. New retail account opening will be live in months and the streamlined online loan application solution will be live in Q4 2020.

By partnering with thirdstream, Kindred Credit Union can reach more people across Ontario who want to connect their values and faith with their finances.

“Our goal is to have a positive impact across our province by providing consumers with tools to enrich their banking experience. Thirdstream was our first choice. They understood our challenges, and offered proven solutions,” said Max Bentz, Vice President, Member Experience. “We enjoy working with thirdstream. Their team provides knowledge, focus and motivation. Financial institutions seeking to create a best-in-class online presence in a crowded marketplace should partner with thirdstream to expand their capacity for digital delivery.”

“Thirdstream’s solution set provides real-time decisioning and real-time funding for new accounts. Those capabilities extend to loans, along with integration to our enterprise banking system.” Bentz added.

Thirdstream’s ecosystem includes over thirty integrations supporting attended and unattended account origination. The solutions address fraud, identity verification, credit decisioning and real-time account funding. The company provides retail and commercial account origination solutions to over forty Canadian credit unions, banks and trust companies. Their cloud-based platform meets federal and provincial regulatory requirements, integrating with each of the leading enterprise banking platforms, making their solutions attractive to many financial institutions.

“Kindred Credit Union plays a central role in the lives of its members and their communities. Our solutions help them grow membership, and present a streamlined digital experience designed for the modern consumer,” said thirdstream’s CEO Keith Ginter. “We are proud to help Kindred put account origination and loan applications in the hands of consumers anytime, anywhere.”

In a world where respecting people’s need for physical distancing is important every day, thirdstream’s solutions deploy rapidly and remotely, helping financial institutions serve consumers anywhere, anytime, from any device.

About thirdstream

thirdstream, headquartered in Lethbridge, Alberta, provides digital account opening solutions, online and in-branch, to over forty clients. From identity verification to account funding, thirdstream’s solution set supports consumer acquisition, business onboarding, and unsecured retail lending and credit card adjudication. The platform is cloud-deployed, designed for retail and business consumers seeking out financial institutions, and for financial institutions targeting consumers anywhere, anytime, from any device. To learn more, visit thirdstream.ca



About Kindred

Kindred Credit Union (Kindred) is a member-owned financial cooperative based in Kitchener, Ontario. Kindred’s values-centred approach is woven into everything we do and makes us the one-of-a-kind choice for people across Ontario who want to connect their values and faith with their finances. Kindred has eight full-service branches in Southwestern Ontario offering a complete range of banking, investing, and borrowing products and services. Learn more at kindredcu.com