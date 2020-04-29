Hoyer Holds Chairs Meeting Over Videoconference

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD) held the weekly meeting of House Committee Chairs over videoconference for the first time today, using one of the platforms currently being tested for remote work.

(Photos: Office of House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer)

"Today's meeting was an important step to show that videoconferencing technologies can work for Congress to conduct our business remotely during this unprecedented time," said Hoyer. "The meeting ran smoothly, the Chairs were able to share their updates and ask questions, and it was an effective way to have a constructive conversation. As thorough testing to ensure security and ease of use continues, and as more Members use these platforms, I am confident that the Virtual Congress Task Force will be able to reach a bipartisan agreement on changes to the rules of the House to allow for remote work during this pandemic."

Yesterday, the Virtual Congress Task Force encouraged House Committees to hold remote roundtables to further test videoconferencing platforms. 22 of the 25 Chairs of House committees joined the call today, a number that equals or surpasses the usual in-person attendance rate.