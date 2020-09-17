Innovation Credit Union Goes Live with thirdstream's Digital Account Origination Solution

www.thirdstream.ca thirdstream provides digital account opening solutions to over 40 Canadian financial institutions

Deploying thirdstream’s account opening platform sees improved membership acquisition from initial clicks to account approvals and funding.

LETHBRIDGE, AB, CANADA, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovation Credit Union is seeing consistent growth in account membership applications. From application initiation to successful remote identification of applicants, thirdstream’s solution is achieving results as compared to previous platforms used by Innovation.

“We are building on the ecosystem we established. It presents a common process for consumers, including businesses, to where applicants are identified, decisioning is automated and accounts are funded in real time.” Said thirdstream CEO Keith Ginter. “That same online process is deployed in-branch. Financial institutions can move applications typically in under five minutes. This gives staff time to get to know new members and provide quality advice. The time when employees were bogged down with menial tasks is over.”

“Thirdstream impressed us with how rapid deployment was possible and how this opens doors to structured business process improvements for us,” said Dean Gagne, Innovation Credit Union’s Chief Disruption Officer. “We expected robust fraud and compliance solutions, combining with their identity verification ecosystem. Our goal was to bring the improvements we were seeking in the click-to-conversion process, and thirdstream’s team does not disappoint. We took a fairly aggressive approach on our implementation timeline and thirdstream came in on time and on budget. We look forward to the continuing rounds of improvements and enhancements,” he added.

As part of their digital banking roadmap, Innovation is looking at digital loans origination and will be utilizing Valeyo’s new omni-channel platform. When complete, the solution will integrate seamlessly with thirdstream’s complete digital account opening solutions, to create a frictionless lending experience for consumers.

Proven solutions available from thirdstream:

• Remote Identity Verification Platform

• Strong Identity Verification by thirdstream

• Deposits - Retail Onboarding (available for In-branch and Online)

• Deposits – Commercial Onboarding (available for In-branch and Online)

• Consumer Lending Online

• Point of Sale Lending

• Credit Card Onboarding

Contextual support from SilverCloud:

The ecosystem will also incorporate SilverCloud’s contextual support solution to ensure consumers stick with the process and complete applications conveniently and on their terms. Improving better online account opening results: video.

“Our relationship with Innovation Credit Union is showcasing solutions critical to financial institutions,” Keith Ginter concluded. “We are providing leading solutions to one of Canada’s most innovative credit unions. During this time when consumers are seeking reliable and convenient solutions to meet their banking needs, we are consistently at the forefront, thanks to partners like Innovation Credit Union.”

About thirdstream

thirdstream, headquartered in Lethbridge, Alberta, provides digital account opening solutions, online and in-branch, to over forty banks, trusts and credit unions. From identity verification to account funding, thirdstream’s solution set supports customer acquisition, business onboarding, and unsecured retail lending and credit card application adjudication. The platform is cloud-based, designed for retail and business consumers seeking out financial institutions, and for financial institutions targeting consumers anywhere, anytime, from any device. To learn more, visit www.thirdstream.ca.

About Innovation Credit Union

Headquartered in Saskatchewan, Innovation Credit Union provides a full range of financial services to over 56,000 members including individuals, businesses, and organizations across the province. Innovation is intending to become a federal credit union that will enable Innovation to do business anywhere in Canada. More information at https://www.innovationcu.ca.

About SilverCloud

SilverCloud, headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, is a leading provider of support solutions built exclusively for banks and credit unions. Trusted by more than 200 financial institutions, SilverCloud helps banks and credit unions deliver better support to reduce costs and improve experience by automating the creation, management, and delivery of knowledge. Easy to implement and maintain, SilverCloud ensures satisfaction and a tangible ROI. For more information, visit www.silvercloudinc.com.

About Valeyo

Valeyo is a leading Canadian-based business solutions provider to the financial services industry. At Valeyo our focus is on bringing together the right products, solutions and services to help our partners thrive. It’s more than a promise. It’s the foundation of how we work. And for more than 40 years, we have been creating the connections with people, partners and industry to drive collaboration, revenue growth and opportunity for all our partners. For more information, visit www.valeyo.com.

