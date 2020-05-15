Vision Credit Union Expands Remote Account Opening Capabilities Across Alberta

thirdstream provides digital account opening solutions to over 40 Canadian financial institutions

Alberta's third-largest credit union deploys online account opening from thirdstream. Consumers can open accounts anywhere in Alberta at www.visioncu.ca.

LETHBRIDGE, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vision Credit Union has expanded its relationship with thirdstream by deploying online retail account opening. As Alberta’s third-largest credit union, this initiative builds on the successful streamlining of their in-branch account opening processes executed with thirdstream in 2017.

Online account opening helps prospective members open accounts remotely, from initial application to real-time funding, without ever having to interact with staff at the financial institution. Vision leverages the power of thirdstream’s identity verification ecosystem to approve applications with speed and confidence, typically in under five minutes.

“This comes at a key time for Vision Credit Union, as we expand our focus, especially seeking to serve rural and entrepreneurial Albertans,” said Pauline Marcinkowski, Vision’s VP Banking Operations. “It comes at a time when we are actively encouraging reduced traffic in our branches. thirdstream’s solutions help people join our credit union from their current locations, never having to leave the comfort and safety of their own homes.”

thirdstream and Vision have enjoyed a long-standing relationship. thirdstream’s cloud-based online account opening solution set delivers a proven user experience previously deployed to the credit union’s branches.

“We have worked hard to maintain a deep relationship with Vision, as we do with all our clients, and it has produced results for the credit union and for thirdstream,” said Keith Ginter, thirdstream’s CEO. “The team at Vision has been helping our product management leadership shape direction and opportunity for many years. That collaboration has helped us build a dynamic ecosystem and a solid client foundation resulting in unprecedented growth.”

thirdstream provides retail and commercial account opening and consumer lending solutions to an install-base nearing forty Canadian financial institutions. Solutions are deployed in-branch and online, are integrated with all of Canada’s leading core account processing platforms and incorporate over 25 third-party solutions in an open-API architecture.

About Vision Credit Union

Vision Credit Union is the third largest credit union in Alberta. We serve over 26,000 members at 17 branch locations, with more than 175 staff members and approximately $1.16 billion in assets. A lot has changed since 1950, when Vision Credit Union opened its first branch in Camrose with 21 members and $178 in assets. What hasn’t changed is Vision’s commitment to serving its members and to providing financial solutions rooted in an understanding of the communities we serve. To learn more, visit whatsyourshare.ca

About thirdstream

thirdstream, headquartered in Lethbridge, Alberta, provides digital account opening solutions, online and in-branch, to over forty clients. From identity verification to account funding, thirdstream’s solution set supports consumer acquisition, business onboarding, and unsecured retail lending and credit card adjudication. The platform is cloud-deployed, designed for retail and business consumers seeking out financial institutions, and for financial institutions targeting consumers anywhere, anytime, from any device. To learn more, visit thirdstream.ca



