Technology ‘Rescues’ Weekly TV Show

Llewellyn King, Host, "White House Chronicle"

Remote Production Extends Its Reach

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, April 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- While many weekly television shows have suspended production, due to the difficulty of producing during the COVID-19 crisis, “ White House Chronicle ,” a long-running news and public affairs show on PBS, SiriusXM Radio and other broadcast outlets, is very much in production, airing fresh episodes every week.Executive Producer and Host Llewellyn King said, “Technology has come to our rescue, and it has been exciting to produce episodes remotely. Whereas we used to produce episodes either in-studio or using full crews on-site, we can now do so entirely on computers, bringing in guests from wherever the news is.”In a recent episode, marking the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Preeti Srivastav, an energy consultant with Guidehouse, a global consultancy, joined in from Amsterdam. Also in that episode, Charmian Proskauer, an advocate for Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (commonly known as Chronic Fatigue Syndrome), a disease that shuts in its victims for life, joined in from Boston.The episode which will air beginning May 1 deals with the rise of a new generation of leaders who international lawyer Clinton Vince, who is hunkered down on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, says are coming from states and cities. Vince characterizes them on the episode as “subnational” players.Later in the episode Jarrod Hazelton, a University of Chicago-educated economist working in Rhode Island, discusses the gig economy -- and the need, as he sees it, for a new Works Progress Administration, modeled on the one created by Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1935. Hazelton predicts there will be many millions of Americans needing work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.King said, ”We are a bit like the famous revue theater, The Windmill, in London’s Soho which remained open throughout the Blitz of 1940 to 1941 and was able to boast ‘We Never Closed.’ We are not running repeats: We are on the news, where we should be. Journalistic through and through.”To learn more about “White House Chronicle,” visit the program’s website whchronicle.com or call Llewellyn King at (202) 441-2702.Stations interested in carrying the program can download it either from the PBS satellite or free of charge from PEGMedia.org “White House Chronicle” has been on air for 23 years and aims to cover the news as it affects the “way we live now.” The weekly program has taken a special interest in technology’s impact on national policy.



