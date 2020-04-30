Rose City Growers Receives Four Licenses to Grow Hemp in Tyler, TX

A Texas Hemp Company Register at www.txhha.org/events

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEMedia Contact: Philip WalkerPhone: 512-964-0655Email: Philip@RoseCityGrowers.comTyler's Rose City Growers Issued Hemp Producer's License by Texas Department of AgricultureTYLER, Texas - Rose City Growers, LLC is proud to announce the approval of four Hemp Producer Licenses for its two facilities in Tyler, TX. The first season for Texas hemp begins Spring 2020, local farmers can visit Rose City Growers’ for all hemp supply needs including hemp clones and hemp seedlings.Register now to attend a live demonstration showing the differences in seeds, clones, and cutting, taking place June 13th at Rose City Growers Tyler, TX facility. This event supports one of the first Regional Supply Chain meetings for hemp farmers in East Texas, put on by Texas Hemp Harvesters Association Rose City Growers’, an east-Texas based nursery, first facility has capacity to produce 200,000 hemp seedlings per month. The second facility is slated to participate in hemp research with Smith County’s Texas A & M AgriLife Extension office, and provide continiuted cooperation with the Texas Department of Agriculture.Industrial Hemp fundamentally has different genetics than its plant cousin, marijuana. Rose City Growers closely follows the United Stated Department of Agriculture (USDA) strict definitions and guidelines for ensuring compliant hemp production, and is eager to provide Texas hemp farmers a responsible local propagation solution.Hemp has been utilized for thousands of years and has endless uses to include medicine, food, fiber, paper, concrete and building materials. “After many decades of suppression, hemp is once again revered as one the most important plants in the world, and we are extremely proud and excited to enter this burgeoning market in Texas”, states Rose City Grower’s Keith Harlan, Director of Green House and Nursery Operations.About Rose City GrowersRose City Growers, LLC is a subsidiary of Tyler Rose City Growers and a founding member of Texas Hemp Harvesters Association ( www.txhha.org ), proud supporters of Smith County AgriLife Extension Services and GoTexan.org. Founding members Keith and David Harlan, Paul Wheeler and Philip Walker are Tyler, TX natives and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. Please visit us at www.RoseCityGrowers.Com for more information on how you can get involved in this exciting new industry in Texas.



