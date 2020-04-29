GROWGENICS Launches Online Marketing Website for Consumers and Commercial Cannabis Cultivators

Variable Spectrum Tunable Shape Lighting

Growgenics advanced LED horticultural lighting technology is re-shaping the cannabis industry

EAST GREENWICH, RI, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhode Island-based technology company, Growgenics www.growgenics.net —hailed as the leading LED lighting company in the rapidly growing cannabis industry—announced the launch of its online marketing website Growgenics.net The website will offer eight high-performance horticultural lighting products designed for both home grow consumers as well as large commercial cultivators. The marketing strategy will complement the company’s existing direct technical sales to major commercial cannabis growers nationwide, as well as to the indoor vertical food farming industry.The on-line product offerings feature Growgenics’ unique tunable variable spectrum LED as well as their new dimmable full spectrum technology. The various configurations provide solutions for all stages of plant growth from clone to veg to flower. These advanced grower centric lights provide solutions for the small home grower up to the sophisticated commercial cultivator. Designed to be highly efficient, these grow lights minimize electricity, maximize plant yield, and produce ~ 50% less heat than typical HPS grow lights, making them a safer solution for any grower.One new Growgenics product the “Cloner 50VS”- is a high-performance, variable color spectrum LED light for rapidly growing and rooting clones. Additionally, the Growgenics Pro-Series products are advanced top-lighting solutions for commercial horticulture cultivation, with the power to scale from vegetative growth to higher light intensities in bloom. This series was designed for commercial growers to push the envelope with high-PPFD (Photosynthetic Photon Flux Density) cultivation practices as well as with sophisticated CO2 supplementation. Growgenics lighting products provide superior performance with lower utility expense than conventional HID and HPS lighting.Home growers and master growers can shop now at ShopGrowgenics



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.